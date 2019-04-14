Bryson DeChambeau hit a rare hole-in-one on the Masters’ 16th hole for the first ace of his life

- source
- CBS
- Bryson DeChambeau hit a hole-in-one on the famed 16th hole at the Masters during the final round.
- It was just the 21st hole-in-one at No. 16 in the history of the Masters tournament.
- Maybe more incredibly, it was the first ace ever for DeChambeau, who just missed one in the opening round during a great run to close his round.
- Charley Hoffman had the last ace at No. 16, getting a fortunate bounce before the ball rolled in the hole at the 2018 Masters.
Here is the shot, via CBS:
