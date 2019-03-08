BTO ballot results will now come out twice as fast – and new projects will be announced half a year earlier, HDB says

From May onwards, upcoming BTO projects will be announced six months in advance, instead of the current three months. The Straits Times

From May, couples applying for BTO flats will know the results of their ballot in three weeks instead of the previous six weeks, the Minister for Housing and Development Lawrence Wong announced at the Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (Mar 7).

The halved BTO ballot result timing was a goal that Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong set for his ministry at last year’s Committee of Supply debate.

In addition, upcoming BTO projects will be announced six months in advance, instead of the current three months, so couples can better plan which development to ballot for.

This means BTO projects for August and November this year will be announced in May.

