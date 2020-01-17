BTS released a new song with an interpretive dance art film, performed in an abandoned shopping mall

By
Callie Ahlgrim
-

BTS' art film for

caption
BTS’ art film for “Black Swan” was directed by YongSeok Choi.
source
Big Hit Labels/YouTube
  • K-pop group BTS released their highly anticipated song “Black Swan,” a new single from their upcoming album “Map of the Soul: 7,” on Friday.
  • The song was accompanied by an art film, which features the Slovenian MN Dance Company performing an interpretative dance in an abandoned shopping mall.
  • The video opens with a quote from late dancer Martha Graham: “A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful.”
  • This echoes the theme of the song: fear of a time when music no longer brings joy.
  • Fans of the group, known as the Army, are calling it a “masterpiece” and praising the song’s profound subject matter.
  • “#BLACKSWANIsHere” is currently trending on Twitter.
  • Watch the video below.
