BTS is being criticised for ‘poor’ singing in a performance with Charlie Puth – and that’s not all the problems they have right now

Enthused fans of hit K-pop band BTS were left disappointed after their performance with Charlie Puth on the song “Fake Love” at the 2018 MGA Awards in Seoul on Tuesday (Nov 6).

The main complaint on Twitter among fans were the singers’ unstable vocals, which fell short of the stellar live performances the band has a reputation for.

I don’t have to be anyone to hear that their voices are in a poor state. one bad performance is okay, but their singing has been unstable and off pitch for quite a long time, and bh does nothing to fix it. — Buka 🌼 (@buaboolee) November 7, 2018

Okay, it wasn’t right for me to retweet. sorry. But I don’t like how people baby them, they sounded bad this night. Its true. These vocals are not superior. I love bts, I’ve been a fan for four years and I’ve seen them twice, and I’ll always support them. btw my singing is shit — minh 🇮🇱✡️🕍 (@chippyuyu) November 6, 2018

bts is so bad at lip syncing i couldn’t even tell whether they were singing the japanese version or the korean version in the airplane part 2 MV LMAOOO EITHER WAY, THE ENGLISH WORDS DIDNT SYNC EITHER — ia bc exams (@illegalilsan) November 6, 2018

The fact is I don’t like it so much I found it was more bad than the original one cos it didn’t fits their vocals so it made them uncomfortable singing I don’t know why — Ayah 👩🏻‍⚕️🧚🏻‍♀️ (@AYA08209908) November 6, 2018

lowkey yeah but i think that more so has to do with their stage with charlie not just them! there was a lot of under pitched singing happening in that first stage but as a singer i know everyone has bad says especially if you aren’t as prepared/practiced on a piece — tyra (@easytoseeallth1) November 7, 2018

But some fans quickly found a potential reason why the performance fell short. According to an Instagram video by BTS’ producer, DOCSKIM, the wrong sound mix was played during the performance, forcing the singers to improvise on the spot.

One of BT*S’ producers and member of their live band DOCSKIM just posted this on his IG story. He’s referring to last night’s arrangement of Fake Love that he and 김기욱 (Ki Wook) came up with together. Now I’m intrigued 👀 The IG story’s got audio too 👇https://t.co/W1q0vJN0ZQpic.twitter.com/qZo71Gsyh9 — Mauve Explorer #EndViolence 💜 (@MauveExplorer) November 7, 2018

One fan, who is a recording artist (according to her Twitter bio), even provided a breakdown of how this could have messed up the singing.

-monitors, it’s difficult to get the right notes. Cuz you can’t hear yourself while singing into a mic. Can’t hear the instruments or the track or anything but the screams. It’s super difficult. If there was an actual problem in the mix I’m surprised they even sang this much. — EVERYTHINGOES [Shay] (@PlutoMagicShop) November 7, 2018

But BTS’ poor vocals weren’t the only source of their problems this week. The band also angered Japanese fans after a member was spotted wearing a T-shirt with slogans for Korean liberation and a mushroom cloud on the back.

This was interpreted by some as supporting the use of atomic bombs against Japan in WWII.

@BTS_twt This is an atomic bomb t shirt dropped in Japan. It is a group that also works in Japan, so please have a little more consciousness. I am sorry just because I like Jimin and I am supporting bts. pic.twitter.com/xRm4tADLBs — . (@iGkmPqdcpB10C6L) October 30, 2018

About Jimin from BTS, I don’t care if he hates japan or not but clearly it’s not a cool way to show his patriotism. I just wonder if he has ever thought about his fans in Hiroshima? Who lost their families? Moreover, it’s atomic bomb. Doesn’t matter if it’s Hiroshima or not. — what_the_heck (@whatthe00211808) November 3, 2018

why am i just now hearing about Jimin wearing a shirt with the atomic bomb on it??? as a fellow ARMY, this is unforgivable. Japan was right to cancel all Japanese activities in regards to BTS. — Hope 희망 希望 (@hopefemyer) November 6, 2018

celebrating Korea’s liberation from Japan is not a problem. Make fan of atomic bomb is the problem. Japanese don’t mind if he does another anti Japanese things. I love Jimin, but canceled TV show is a right decision because BTS hasn’t explain about an atomic bomb Tshirt. pic.twitter.com/RcdduBDdtk — opinionforit (@opinionforit) November 8, 2018

You insulted the victims of the atomic bomb. Do not come to Japan. — ruin (@ruin12713174) November 3, 2018

Japanese television network TV Asahi cancelled the band’s scheduled appearance on the Nov 9 episode of popular music programme Music Station, Bloomberg reported.

BTS apologised to its Japanese fans in a statement for being unable to turn up on the show, but did not elaborate why.

Some Twitter users also tagged Unicef and the UN’s Twitter accounts, and questioned BTS’ status as Unicef goodwill ambassadors.

“BTS member Jimin was wearing a T-shirt with pictures of the atomic bombing in Japan. It is not acceptable and he should be ashamed of what he has done… they do not have a right to give a speech at UN,” one user posted.

Added another: “We do not know if he wore it on purpose, but he never apologised.”