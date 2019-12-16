A member of the popular South Korean boy band BTS says he’s lost 33 pairs of AirPods

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Kim Namjoon, a member of the popular South Korean pop group BTS, recently said that he’s on his 34th pair of AirPods.

Concerns have been raised over AirPods being easy to lose since the original model launched in 2016.

Apple’s standard AirPods cost $160, whereas the version with the wireless charging case costs $200 and the Pro model costs $250.

Apple’s AirPods can be easy to lose. But Korean pop star Kim Namjoon, member of the beloved Korean pop group BTS, seems to have had a particularly difficult time keeping track of his AirPods.

The pop star said during a live-streamed interview published on video platform V Live that he’s on his 34th pair of AirPods. The video has been making the rounds on tech blogs, including 9to5Mac, Gizmodo, and iMore.

“I think the current ones are my 34th AirPods,” Namjoon says in the video’s English-translated subtitles.

It’s unclear which AirPods model Namjoon has been purchasing; Apple sells the $160 standard AirPods, a version with a wireless charging case, for $200, as well as the new AirPods Pro for $250 that support active noise-cancellation.

Regardless of the version, the cost of consistently replacing your AirPods certainly piles up: 34 pairs of Apple’s $160 wireless earbuds would cost more than $5,000.

Apple also allows you to replace individual AirPods rather than buying an entirely new pair. The company charges $69 to replace a single AirPod, $59 for a replacement case, and $79 for a new wireless charging case. A single AirPod Pro would cost you $89, while Apple charges $99 to replace the wireless charging case for the AirPods Pro.

You can also use the Find My app on your iPhone to see where your AirPods are located on a map or prompt them to make a sound if they’re near another Apple device and are connected to Bluetooth.

Concerns over Apple’s AirPods being easy to lose have existed since the company debuted its cord-free earbuds in 2016. Last month, an artist in San Francisco even pulled a prank by placing dozens of stickers designed to look like AirPods on the ground all over the city, which some pedestrians fell for and attempted to pick up.

Retailers like Nordstrom have also started selling straps designed to tether AirPods together to reduce the risk of losing one. Comedian Conan O’Brien even posted a spoof ad poking fun at how easy it is to lose AirPods. The ad, which resembles Apple’s iconic iPod commercials, features silhouettes dancing against a colorful backdrop with AirPods in their ears. That is, until the AirPods fall out of their ears and the characters in the video are seen purchasing new ones.

