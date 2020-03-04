The show will not go on for BTS, Mariah Carey, Khalid, and other artists canceling concerts over coronavirus concerns

As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, governments have begun to impose travel restrictions to and from certain countries.

These restrictions have had a ripple effect on nearly every industry – including music and entertainment.

Several artists have canceled tour dates citing concerns over the coronavirus.

Mariah Carey, BTS, Avril Lavigne, Green Day, and Khalid are among some of the artists who have announced changes in show schedules.

With fears of the coronavirus on the rise, the show will not go on for some musicians currently on tour, including the pop-punk singer Avril Lavigne and viral Korean boy band BTS.

Several major international artists have rescheduled or indefinitely postponed performances, with many changing the dates for performances in Asia. Mariah Carey recently became the first major artist to cancel a show in the United States amid coronavirus concerns.

Carey announced the change to her 2020 world tour schedule on March 3, citing concerns over the coronavirus. On her social media accounts, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer announced that she would be postponing a show in Hawaii due to “evolving international travel restrictions.”

The iconic American singer announced that she would be traveling to the island state in November on her “anniversary month,” and urged everyone to “stay safe.”

Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/HVbPX6PSxm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 3, 2020

American rapper Khalid was one of the first major artists to postpone performances, rescheduling his Asian tour dates on February 14. The Houston-native artist cited concerns for the safety of his “fans, his team and everyone who has been working on these concerts,” Billboard reported.

World-famous Korean pop group BTS canceled its tour in their home country shortly after an outbreak in the country infected around 2,337 people. The spread of the virus in South Korea appeared to be linked to a Seoul-based megachurch that had been in Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

The band was slated to kick off their “Map of the World” tour in Seoul, South Korea, beginning April 11, however, the performers have canceled their performances entirely due to the “unpredictable” status of the virus threat, Newsweek reported.

caption BTS attends the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

On February 28, Bay Area band Green Day scrapped their Asia tour as well citing “health and travel” concerns over coronavirus. “Sk8er Boi” singer Avril Lavigne soon joined the growing list of acts impacted by the pandemic the following day, announcing on Twitter that she and her band would not be moving forward with the 12-date Asian leg of her Head Above Water World Tour.

“I am sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” she tweeted. “Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon.”

IMPORTANT TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/x6A9jVP1jB — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) February 29, 2020

As the coronavirus sweeps the globe, infecting 94,000 people and claiming the lives of 3,200, governments have begun to implement measures to curb the spread of the virus, including travel restrictions, city-wide lockdowns, mandatory quarantines, and more.

These restrictions and measures have begun to have a ripple effect on nearly every industry – including music and entertainment. The pharmaceutical industry began to report prescription drug shortages due to the closure of factories in China. Even tech giants such as Apple have raised concerns about novel coronavirus, whose production has been hard-hit by the disease already.

Beyond the impact the novel coronavirus could have on individual industries, economists have raised concerns about how the coronavirus could disrupt the global economy – even possibly catalyzing a “full-fledged global recession.“

