BTS was among the highest-paid celebrities in the world last year – here’s how they made over S$77 million in 2018

The list, released on Wednesday (July 10) was topped by Taylor Swift, who earned US$185; Kendall Jenner, who was paid US$170; and Kanye West with US$150 in earnings. Twitter / @bts_bighit

They’ve sold out stadium world tours, and have been named as among the most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.

Now, K-pop boy group BTS is also the world’s highest paid boy band and K-pop act.

The seven-member group emerged in 43rd place in Forbes’ 2019 ranking of the world’s highest paid celebrities.

According to Forbes, BTS took home an estimated total of US$57 million (S$77 million) in pre-tax income over the past year.

The list, released on Wednesday (July 10) was topped by Taylor Swift, who earned US$185; Kylie Jenner, who was paid US$170; and Kanye West with US$150 in earnings.

Read also: 6 Marvel Cinematic Universe actors who are among the highest-paid celebrities in the world

How BTS raked in S$77 million in one year

A significant portion of BTS’ massive earnings came from their hugely successful “Love Yourself World Tour”, Forbes said in an article.

The tour – which included cities in North America, Europe and Asia – took place from August 2018 until April this year. According to Billboard, the group sold nearly 300,000 tickets during their first six shows in the US, grossing about US$44 million.

In May, the group, whose members have an average age of 24, embarked on an extension tour called “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself”, which was sold out in Chicago, New Jersey and Los Angeles, Forbes said.

BTS held their “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour at Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on May 4 to 5. Twitter / @bts_bighit

Additionally, Forbes reported that the group’s first concert film released in November last year – “Burn The Stage: The Movie” – tallied US$18.5 million globally.

And as of January, the group’s second movie “BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul” has clocked around US$11.7 million in cinemas worldwide, excluding Korea.

According to Forbes, music sales and endorsement deals with brands such as Hyundai and Coca-Cola added to BTS’ earnings.

Other Asians on the list include Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar, who came in at 33rd place with US$65 million, and Jackie Chan, who came in 38th with US$58 million.

According to Forbes, Kumar “pulls in at least US$5 million and up to US$10 million per film”, and has endorsement deals with over 20 brands worth millions.

Meanwhile, Chan, who is from Hong Kong, “earns extra from a vast array of endorsements, producer credits and even his own line of movie theaters”, Forbes said.

Read also: