Buca di Beppo diners may have had their credit-card details stolen after the restaurant chain’s parent company was hit with a major data breach

caption Did you eat at Buca di Beppo between May 23, 2018 and March 18, 2019? source Robert Benson / Stringer / Getty Images

Buca di Beppo’s parent company, Earl Enterprises, was hit with a major data breach.

The breach may have exposed customers’ names and credit- and debit-card numbers, as well as their expiration dates.

Buca di Beppo isn’t the only affected restaurant – customers who dined at Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Mixology, and Tequila Taqueria should also check their financial statements.

Buca di Beppo diners are in for some heartburn that has nothing to do with the restaurant’s saucy array of pizzas and pastas.

The Italian eatery’s parent company Earl Enterprises was hit with a major data breach. What’s more, the breach may have been going on since May 23, 2018, according to Earl Enterprises’ official statement.

“Earl Enterprises recently became aware of a data security incident potentially affecting payment card information of a limited number of guests that dined at certain of Earl Enterprises’ restaurants,” the statement reads.

Read more: If you bought anything from these 10 companies in the last year, your data may have been stolen

Buca di Beppo isn’t the only restaurant involved in the breach. Earl Enterprises-owned restaurants include Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Mixology, and Tequila Taqueria.

In its statement, the company said that it “deeply regrets that this incident occurred” and that it launched an internal investigation and is cooperating with federal law enforcement.

“Based on the investigation, it appears that unauthorized individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems at a certain number of Earl Enterprises’ restaurants,” the statement reads.

In other words, if you had a sit-down dinner at Buca di Beppo or one of Earl Enterprises’ other restaurant chains from May 23, 2018 through March 18, 2019, you should take a gander at your bank statement. The perpetrators may have gotten a hold of your name, as well as the numbers and expiration dates of your payment cards.

Earl Enterprises has also set up a database listing potentially affected restaurants by state and city. For example, the Buca di Beppo in Times Square, the Earl of Sandwich on Avenue of the Americas, and the Planet Hollywood on Broadway were all listed as affected restaurants for New York City.

But if you ordered your food online from one of these spots, you’re in luck. The breach didn’t hit online orders, the company said.

Do you work at an Earl Enterprises-owned company? Email acain@businessinsider.com.