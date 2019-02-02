THEN AND NOW: Vintage photos of Buckingham Palace and what it looks like today

caption The State Ballroom at Buckingham Palace, then and now. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace is the administrative headquarters of the British monarchy.

It was built in 1705 and became a royal residence in 1762.

Some of the rooms have been remodeled or redecorated, while others haven’t changed much.

Buckingham Palace is the British monarchy’s administrative headquarters, but it’s not your typical office.

The palace has a total of 775 rooms, including 19 State Rooms, 52 bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms. Parts of it open to the public for tours in the summer as well as for a limited time during December, January, and Easter. It also hosts various events, galas, and award ceremonies throughout the year.

Since it became a royal residence in 1762, much of the decor at Buckingham Palace has been remodeled, while some rooms remain as opulent as ever in their original states.

Here’s how Buckingham Palace has changed over the years.

Crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in 1945 to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret waved from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 1945.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, there was barely room to move outside of the palace.

caption The Buckingham Palace gates in 2011. source Oli Scarff/Pool/Reuters

People still pack themselves in at the palace gates today.

Queen Elizabeth greeted members of the public from the palace balcony after her coronation in 1953.

She was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The balcony is still a popular spot for royals to gaze upon their subjects.

caption The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They stand on the balcony for Trooping the Colour every year.

Buckingham Palace has hosted many US presidents over the years, including the Kennedys in 1961.

caption The Kennedys at Buckingham Palace in 1961. source Photoquest/Getty Images

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy posed with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at a banquet at Buckingham Palace in 1961.

The Obamas also paid the Queen a visit.

caption Michelle and Barack Obama greet Queen Elizabeth. source Pete Souza/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir “Becoming” that when she met Queen Elizabeth for the first time in 2009, she accidentally committed “what would be deemed as an epic faux pas” and touched the Queen.

“If I hadn’t done the proper thing at Buckingham Palace, I had at least done the human thing,” she wrote. “I daresay the Queen was okay with it, too, because when I touched her, she only pulled closer, resting a gloved hand lightly on the small of my back.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed in the Throne Room on their wedding day in 1981.

Princess Diana’s wedding shoes contained a hidden message.

Their son Prince William also posed for wedding photos with Kate Middleton in 2011.

caption The Throne Room in 2011. source ugo Burnand/Clarence House/Handout/Reuters

The couple first met in college at St. Andrews University in Scotland.

The ceiling in the White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace was designed by John Nash.

caption The White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace pictured in 1901. source The Print Collector/Getty Images

Nash redesigned much of Buckingham Palace in the 1800s.

While some of the furniture has been swapped out, much of the room’s original decor remains.

caption The White Drawing Room today. source Xinhua/Han Yan via Getty Images

There’s a hidden door disguised as a mirror and cabinet where the Queen enters to greet guests.

World leaders convened in the Blue Drawing Room in 1977.

Buckingham Palace hosted world leaders during the Downing Street Summit in 1977.

The wallpaper has faded a bit, but the Blue Drawing Room is still blue and still hosts important dignitaries.

Queen Elizabeth hosted a dinner attended by Theresa May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018 and entertained guests in the Blue Drawing Room.

Commonwealth leaders sat for a photo in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in 1977.

Leaders from Canada, Cyprus, Australia, India, and New Zealand were in attendance.

The room was also used for Queen Elizabeth to record the first-ever 3D Christmas message in 2012.

The message was also celebrating her Diamond Jubilee.

The State Dining Room contains portraits of George III, Queen Charlotte, and the Duke and Duchess of Cumberland.

Often used to accommodate large groups, the State Dining Room hosts luncheons, dinners, and other gatherings.

The Dining Room was cleared out in preparation for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reception.

The State Dining Room was designed by Sir James Pennethorne and built by Thomas Cubitt, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Queen Elizabeth holds three garden parties at Buckingham Palace every summer.

Guests are nominated and recognized for their public service at the parties.

The Queen moves through different lanes of the crowd to speak to as many people as possible.

The Queen continues to greet guests in the Royal Tea Tent.

Louis Haghe painted this watercolor painting of the State Ballroom in 1856.

caption A painting of the State Ballroom in Buckingham Palace in 1856. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The painting shows the second ball to have taken place in the new ballroom designed by Sir James Pennethorne, according to the Royal Collection Trust. Before that, balls were held in the Throne Room.

The State Ballroom hosts the occasional banquet today.

caption The State Ballroom in 2017. source Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth hosted a State Banquet in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain’s visit in 2017.

Queen Mary picked out the wallpaper in the Yellow Drawing Room after World War I.

caption The Yellow Drawing Room in 1939. source Print Collector/Getty Images

Many of the room’s decorations, including the chandelier, are from the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

The Yellow Drawing Room often serves as the setting for portraits of the Queen and other royals.

The Queen recorded her annual Christmas Day message in the Yellow Drawing Room in 2004.

Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret used to do schoolwork and crafts in the palace’s school room.

caption Queen Elizabeth (right) and Princess Margaret in the school room in 1940. source Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth (then a princess) and Princess Margaret painted in the school room of Buckingham Palace when they were little.

The Queen now welcomes visiting students to Buckingham Palace.

caption Queen Elizabeth with schoolchildren in Buckingham Palace. source Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Students from St. Edward’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Westminster met the Queen in the Education Room at the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

The Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace was designed by John Nash to display works from the royal family’s extensive art collection.

caption The Picture Gallery, pictured circa 1963. source Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images

The entire ceiling was replaced in 1915.

Now pink instead of blue, the gallery is open to visitors and the paintings are swapped out regularly.

caption The Picture Gallery’s color scheme changed from blue to pink. source Tim Graham/Getty Images

Tickets to the gallery are available as part of State Room tours through the Royal Collection Trust.