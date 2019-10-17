Buckingham Palace has a bizarre tradition of taking an MP hostage when the Queen enters Parliament in case something bad happens to her

Buckingham Palace has an ancient tradition of taking an MP hostage whenever the Queen enters Parliament to ensure she will return safely.

The rule has been in place since the 17th century, when King Charles’ “fractious relationship with Parliament ultimately led to his beheading” according to Joe Little, managing editor at Majesty magazine.

Tradition dictates that if anything were to happen to the monarch, “the same fate will befall” the hostage.

MP Jim Fitzpatrick told BBC News about his experience as a hostage, saying that while he wasn’t locked up, “they made it quite clear that I wasn’t going anywhere.”

Fitzpatrick said he was told he would be shot if anything happened to the Queen.

However, Little told Insider that this would probably never happen, and that now the hostage taking process is just “a ceremonial thing, nothing more.”

Buckingham Palace takes an MP hostage each time the Queen enters Parliament to guarantee her safe return.

A recent example of this was Conservative MP Stuart Andrew, who was held at the palace while Her Majesty delivered a speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Monday, Royal Central reports.

Andrew was forbidden to leave until the monarch returned to the palace.

“The now ceremonial tradition dates back to the 17th century and the reign of King Charles I, whose fractious relationship with Parliament ultimately led to his beheading,” Joe Little, managing editor at Majesty magazine, told Insider.

“The ‘hostage’ MP, usually the Vice Chamberlain of the Royal Household, is required to be at Buckingham Palace from the time of the Queen’s departure until her return, at which point he is ‘released,'” he added.

Labour MP Jim Fitzpatrick told BBC News about his experience as one of the palace’s hostages in 2014.

“When I was there, I was greeted by the Lord Chamberlain,” he said.

“He made it absolutely clear I could do whatever I wanted at Buckingham Palace. I could wander around, I could have a gin and tonic, a cup of coffee… or I could join him, and his preferred option was to watch the State Opening on BBC, which is what I did with him, and wait until Her Majesty’s return.”

Tradition dictates that if something were to happen to the monarch while in Parliament, “the same fate will befall” the hostage.

“They don’t actually lock me up, but they made it quite clear that I wasn’t going anywhere,” said Fitzpatrick.

“When I expressed my anxiety to the head of the armed forces, he said ‘if anything were to happen to Her Majesty, Jim, we would have made it quick, we would have just shot you.’

“And, I don’t think he was kidding,” he added.

However, Little told Insider that the procedure is now just a “ceremonial thing, nothing more” and that the hostage wouldn’t actually be hurt if something were to happen to Her Majesty.

