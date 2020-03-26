Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians still believes in Jameis Winston — and he’s even called 2 NFL teams on his former QB’s behalf

caption “It didn’t work out for us only because Tom Brady was available,” Bruce Arians said of Jameis Winston in an interview with Rich Eisen. source Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Bruce Arians still believes in Jameis Winston.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach told Rich Eisen that he’s called two NFL teams to advocate on his former quarterback’s behalf.

Arians said that Winston’s league-leading 30 turnovers forced the franchise to look elsewhere for a quarterback, but that Winston “didn’t work out for us only because Tom Brady was available.”

Winston was the NFL leader in passing yards last season, but will be replaced as start by Brady in 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is sitting pretty with Tom Brady in his ranks, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost faith in his former first-string quarterback.

In an interview with Rich Eisen on Tuesday, Arians revealed that he’s called multiple NFL franchises to advocate for Jameis Winston.

“I’ve called a couple teams,” Arians said. “[I said] you’re going to get one of the hardest workers that you’ve ever had and a great young man.”

caption Jameis Winston started all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. source Rob Foldy/Getty

The fifth-year quarterback started all 16 games for the Buccaneers in a 2019 season characterized by high highs and low lows.

He threw for an NFL-best 5,109 passing yards, led the league with 319.3 yards per game, and ranked second behind 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson with 33 touchdowns on the year.

Winston nearly led Tampa Bay to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Arians said his team was “so close last year” despite finishing third in the NFC South.

“7-9 doesn’t sound close but you eliminate 20 turnovers and we’re in there,” he said.

Indeed, Winston was a prolific scorer last season, but he also threw more interceptions than any other quarterback. His 30 turnovers in the air outpaced the next quarterback on the list – Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield – by nine picks.

Arguably worst of all, seven of Winston’s interceptions on the season were returned for touchdowns, making him the first quarterback in NFL history to throw seven pick-sixes in a single season.

“I think it was that regression in those last two ball games after he made such good progress,” Arians said of why the team looked elsewhere for a quarterback. “You don’t throw for 130 touchdowns and not have any talent. I mean, those numbers are amazing themselves.”

“Those turnovers in December made us look and see was there something better behind door number two,” Arians added. “We owe that to our owner and to the rest of our team to see – not thinking it was going to be Tom Brady.”

caption Jameis Winston led the NFL with 30 interceptions last season. source Michael B. Thomas/Getty

Even despite Winston’s struggles with ball security, Arians told Eisen that he was prepared to spend another season with the Florida State product under center in 2020.

“It didn’t work out for us only because Tom Brady was available,” Arians said. “We had Teddy Bridgewater if that wouldn’t have worked out but, if not, we were going full-steam ahead back with Jameis. He’s a great young man and nobody’s going to outwork him.”

Though he refused to name the teams he called on Winston’s behalf, Arians disclosed that he spoke with two different franchises.

While neither would be positioned to take the first overall pick in the 2015 Draft on as their starter, Arians said he thinks there’s potential for Winston to contribute to a team as a back up.

“I think it was just to get him on your roster,” Arians said. “It would be a great fit and one team was not interested and the other one [said] ‘thank you for calling.'”

Despite moving on from @Jaboowins for TB12, @Buccaneers head coach @BruceArians told @richeisen what he's doing for his former QB to assure Jameis Winston has a job in 2020: pic.twitter.com/84xMrLB4nZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 24, 2020

The market for last year’s passing leader appears to be limited, so where Winston winds up next season is anyone’s guess. But when it comes to the Buccaneers, it’s safe to say their second-year head coach is excited about the future – and about coaching the greatest quarterback in the history of the game.

“When did I die and how did I get back?”