Buccaneers defensive end gained 35 pounds during the offseason thanks to an astounding diet that included 9 meals and 9,000 calories a day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence has been taking his offseason diet seriously.

As ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports, Spence came into training camp this year an impressive 35 pounds heavier than last season, thanks to a diet that consisted of nine meals and approximately 9,000 calories a day.

While adding 35 pounds would not be ideal for many players in the NFL, for Spence, who reported to camp last year at just 228 pounds, the bulk-up should make him a much more versatile defender. Defensive line coach Brentson Buckner seemed pleased with the progress Spence had made, noting that his extra size will help him develop as a run-stopper.

“If he’s just out there in his pads, people are gonna run at him,” Buckner said. “I said, ‘Sooner or later, you’ve gotta show them that you can play the run.’ So he made a conscious decision to do that and it’s paying off for him right now.”

Spence’s gains came with the help of personal chef Matthew Lovell, who prepares two of Spence’s nine daily meals to precise specifications. Here’s an example of an average day of Spence’s diet, per Laine’s report:

Two protein shakes made with vegan protein powder, peanut butter, a banana, and sugar-free coconut-milk ice cream before leaving the house. Cream of wheat with almond milk and brown sugar, three pieces of french toast, and two scoops of potatoes before practice. Two more protein shakes in the locker room after practice. Meal from the team chef in the cafeteria. First personalized meal from Lovell – example: 500 grams of pasta with six ounces of turkey, peppers, and onions in sauce. Two more protein shakes after team walk-through. Second personalized meal from Lovell – example: Six-ounce steak, four ounces of shrimp, with 500 grams of potatoes, zucchini, and squash. Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a glass of chocolate almond milk in the evening. One final protein shake before bed.

The laser-like focus of the diet has helped Spence put on weight while keeping his speed off the snap, but he admits that the strict relationship with his calorie count hasn’t been easy.

“I don’t really look at food like I like it anymore,” Spence said. “I’m just eating, man.”