Sugar cookies inspired by ‘Elf’ are now a thing and people are seriously excited

caption Pillsbury has recently released “Elf” sugar cookies. source Target

“Elf” sugar cookies have been spotted at Walmart and on Target’s website.

The cookies feature Buddy the Elf’s signature green and yellow hat from the holiday film “Elf.”

They have yet to be released on the Pillsbury website.

As it nears the holiday season, Pillsbury’s latest holiday treats have begun hitting the shelves.

Pillsbury seems to have added ready-to-bake, Buddy the Elf sugar cookie dough to their line-up of holiday treats. The cookies appear to be inspired by the Christmas movie, “Elf.”

Each package comes with 24 individual sugar cookies, crafted from Pillsbury’s traditional ready-to-bake dough. The cookies feature Buddy’s signature hat in the iconic green and yellow colors from the film.

Instagram user JunkFoodAdventures first discovered the cookies on the shelves of Walmart earlier this week.

Since then, various users on social media have also found them at their local Walmart and Target stores and they’ve shared the news with others, who seem to be overjoyed.

Although these seasonal treats have yet to appear on Pillsbury’s website alongside their other festive favorites such as reindeer, snowman, and Christmas tree cookies, the “Elf” themed cookies have been spotted on Target’s website.

caption The cookies have Buddy the Elf’s signature hat on them. source New Line Cinema

Fans seem to think a tweet from Pillsbury from last holiday season indicates a customer request may have, in part, led to the creation of the “Elf”-themed sugar cookies.

Elf shape cookies sound both fun and delicious! We'll share this with our team for you. ???? — Pillsbury (@Pillsbury) December 5, 2017

It’s not clear if these cookies will be available nationwide and for how long these cookies will be available. INSIDER reached out to Pillsbury for more info but did not immediately hear back.

