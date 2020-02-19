Budget 2020 highlights: 8 key updates that will affect millennials

Among key announcements was the provision of a S$1.6 billion package to help locals defray expenses. The Straits Times

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minster Heng Swee Keat announced the country’s annual Budget on Tuesday (Feb 18) amid a predicted fall in economic growth brought on by the coronavirus.

Among key announcements were the provision of S$800 million to the Ministry of Health to respond to the virus outbreak, S$4 billion toward helping companies “weather near-term economic uncertainties”, and S$1.6 billion to helping Singaporeans defray expenses.

The Straits Times said this year’s Budget could run a historic deficit of S$10.9 billion – the highest in 10 years.

Business Insider rounded up 8 key announcements that will impact local millennials:

#1: No GST increase next year

While Singapore is set for a GST hike from 7 per cent to 9 per cent by 2025, the Government said that after reviewing revenue and expenditure projections, and considering the current state of the economy, it would not go ahead with an increase initially planned for next year.

However, Minister Heng said the increase could not be put off indefinitely. The Government plans to provide cash payouts of between $700 and $1,600 (depending on household income and property type) to Singaporeans to help cushion its impact when it hits.

#2: A coronavirus payout of between S$100 and S$300

To help locals cope with the ongoing coronavirus, each person over 21 gets a one-time cash payout of between S$100 and S$300 (depending on income and home ownership). Those with children aged 20 and younger also get an extra S$100.

#3: Double the regular utilities rebate for HDB dwellers

As a one-off measure, those living in public housing will get double their regular U-Save rebates, while households of five or more will get 2.5 times their regular rebate. This should cover between 1.5 and 3.5 months of HDB’s service and conservancy charges.

#4: S$500 more SkillsFuture credit, expiring in 2025

To encourage people to “make the best use of this period of economic slowdown”, the minister said all Singaporeans above 25 will get S$500 more in their SkillsFuture accounts. It can be used from Oct 1 and will expire in December 2025.

#5: Less tax on electric and hybrid vehicles

As part of its plan to phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040, the Government is lowering the tax on electric and hybrid vehicles, and giving a 45 per cent rebate on the additional registration fee for electric vehicles.

Both measures start January 2021, with the window for fee rebates lasting three years.

Instead of paying the regular fuel excise duty (a type of mileage tax to discourage fuel overuse), owners of electric vehicles will now pay a lump sum tax, as their cars do not run on fossil fuels.

By 2030, Singapore expects to have 28,000 public charging points for electric vehicles, up from the existing 1,600. Minister Heng added that a previously announced distance-based ERP system is still “several years away” from being implemented.

#6: New financial assistance for lower-income families to buy eco-friendly appliances

Lower-income households living in HDBs will be given incentives to help them purchase energy-efficient household appliances, the minister said without elaborating. The new measure is part of HDB’s Green Towns Programme, which aims to reduce energy consumption in HDB estates.

#7: More uni and poly students will go for overseas to work or study

The government is increasing the percentage of students in universities, polytechnics and ITE who go abroad for work or study trips to 70 per cent, up from an existing 50 per cent. Of this group, seventy per cent will get exposure to Asean, China or India, the minister added.

#8: More transport subsidies for all students

All students in Singapore will get higher transport subsidies from this school year onward, while those from lower- and middle-income families will get up to S$200 more in financial bursaries.

Needy secondary school students will also receive additional meal subsidies, while needy pre-university students will receive an additional S$100 in financial assistance. Full-time ITE students from the lowest-income families will be able to attend school for free, thanks to a full fee subsidy.

