I saved $106 in 1 week by cooking all my meals instead of eating out

My weekly food budget is $200, but most of that is spent eating at restaurants, ordering takeout, and buying coffee – I typically spend just $32 a week on groceries.

I decided to cook all my meals for an entire week to see how much money I would save.

I managed to save $106 in one week alone by cooking every meal.

I love going out to eat. Ordering takeout and eating it on my couch is one of my favorite things to do. And whenever a friend is coming to town, I’m usually suggesting we go out to fun restaurant.

Unfortunately for me, I eat out too much. Even when trying to budget restaurant spending, I almost always overspend. Living in Manhattan certainly has its perks, but not when it comes to my wallet.

At the same time, although I love cooking, I know I don’t cook at home as much as I should. Instead of spending my time and energy making a meal, I tend to spend money instead.

As a consequence, my weekly food budget has risen to about $200 a week. And just $32 of that is spent on groceries.

Between the Starbucks coffee runs, takeout lunch deals, and dinners with friends, I end up spending way more than I bargained for on restaurants, and way less on groceries and home-cooked meals. I’ve been trying to make an honest change for a while, but it’s never actually happened.

That’s why I recently challenged myself to cook all of my meals for an entire week.

And by the end of the week, I had managed to save more than $100 on food.

Here’s what my spending and saving looked like.

In a typical week right now, I buy about $32 worth of groceries. My grocery list consists of a few go-to meals I tend to revisit.

Here’s a typical week’s grocery list for me. It adds up to about $32 of groceries a week:

Chicken breast: $5.99

Pasta: $2.29

Pasta sauce: $3.19

Bananas: $1.89

Broccoli bunch: $4.99

Eggs: $3.59

Salmon: $7.14

Couscous mix: $2.79

I know what you’re probably thinking: How does she live off of this? The simple and honest answer is that I don’t. More often than not, I use the excuse of not having a lot of food in my pantry to eat out more.

For instance, you’ll probably notice there aren’t many breakfast options that can be made with my grocery list. Sure, I make myself eggs some mornings. But truthfully, I usually end up walking to Starbucks and getting a breakfast wrap with my morning coffee.

This means after grocery shopping, I usually have about $168 to spare in my weekly food “budget,” if you can call it that. I like to make myself pasta for lunch sometimes, but I also like to sit on my couch and order Uber Eats soups and sandwiches. I routinely make dinner plans with friends or my boyfriend a few times a week, too. Add appetizers or a glass of wine and my bills can really climb.

After taking a hard look at my food spending habits, I knew I was ready to save some money and go grocery shopping. I scoured the internet for new recipe ideas and made an effort to roughly plan out my meals for the upcoming week.

On Day 1, I paid a visit to my local grocery store, City Acres Market in Lower Manhattan, and bought groceries to last me the week. I ended up spending $94.

Here’s what I bought from my local supermarket, for a grand total of $94:

Unsalted butter: $3.99

Instant oatmeal package: $5.79

Bananas: $1.89

Salmon fillet: $7.14

Couscous mix: $2.79

Broccoli bunch: $4.99

Spaghetti: $2.29

1 lb. boneless chicken breast: $5.99

Bread crumbs: $3.29

Iceberg lettuce: $2.29

Onions: $1.99

Tomatoes: $2.49

Minced garlic: $4.49

Eggs: $3.59

Shredded mozzarella cheese (2): $6.48

Ground turkey meat: $5.99

Coffee K-Cups: $10.99

Taco shells: $2.39

Diced tomatoes: $2.19

Loaf of whole wheat bread: $3.29

Pizza crust: $4.49

Tomato sauce: $2.29

Corn: $2.49

When I finished shopping, I had a much fuller shopping cart than usual. Even the grocery prices in New York City annoy me, but I had a good feeling I was about to save some money. I also had an idea I was going to have some leftover food, which excited me even more, knowing I could potentially save more and more if I make this a habit of mine.

There were times during checkout where I definitely got a bit nervous. Coffee K-Cups are not cheap, although they’re clearly kinder on my wallet than a Starbucks coffee.

The final tally came to about $94 overall. I was honestly so happy that I called and bragged about how much money I saved to my best friend and fellow big food spender on the walk home.

I generally spend about $200 a week on food. But when I decided to cook all of my meals for a week, I only spent $94. That’s $106 in savings.

Here’s a recap of my experiment: I generally spend about $200 a week on food. But when I decided to cook all of my meals for a week, I only spent $94. That’s $106 in savings. I spent half as much money than I usually do during the week I decided to make my meals.

Throughout the week, I definitely had a couple of moments where I needed to motivate myself to cook. With as much that I stress about money nowadays, however, it was a lot easier than I anticipated.

Ultimately, it came down to how much money I actually saved. Because I saved a lot, I think it was easier to motivate myself to continue cooking as the week went on. Finding some delicious new recipes also helped!

Although I expected to save some money while completing this experiment, I didn’t expect to save this much. I’ve learned a lot about myself and my spending habits throughout this process. It’s forced me to evaluate how I spend my money, especially when it comes to eating out.

Knowing now how much money I could have been saving all this time definitely hurts, but it also inspires me to actually make a change now. Ultimately this experience has been positive, and I have confidence it will help make a more permanent change in how I choose to spend my money in the future.