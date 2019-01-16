12 cheap capital cities everyone wants to visit

caption Buenos Aires, Argentina, is affordable and extremely popular among travelers. source Getty Images

Most world capitals are the biggest cities in their countries.

Some capitals offer a better bang for your buck when it comes to traveling.

Using a list of the most affordable capitals and the most popular travel destinations of 2018, we compiled the list of budget-friendly capital cities everyone wants to visit.

A country’s biggest city is almost always its capital – in fact, there are only 35 countries where that’s not the case.

That means when you’re traveling to a new country, there’s a good chance you’ll be spending time in the capital.

But which capitals offer travelers the most bang for your buck? The travel site Cuba Holidays ranked more than 100 capital cities by how affordable they are, comparing each city by the average price of a hotel, transportation, a mid-range meal for two, a pint of beer, a cup of coffee, and entry to the city’s 10 most popular attractions.

Of the 60 most affordable capital cities to visit, 12 of them are among the biggest tourist hotspots in the world, appearing on Euromonitor’s list of the top 100 most-visited cities in 2018.

The two lists, when combined, provide the dozen capital cities that are not only popular for travelers, but won’t blow up your budget, either. We ranked the cities below by affordability.

Take a look at the budget-friendly capital cities that people can’t stop visiting.

12. Bangkok, Thailand

source Getty Images

11. Doha, Qatar

source Dutourdumonde Photography/Shutterstock

10. Warsaw, Poland

9. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

source Reuters/Bazuki Muhammad

8. Lima, Peru

source Christian Vinces/Shutterstock

7. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

source Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters

6. Moscow, Russia

source Shutterstock

5. Mexico City, Mexico

source Shutterstock

4. Cairo, Egypt

source Getty Images

3. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

source Akarat Phasura/Shutterstock

2. Buenos Aires, Argentina

source Getty Images

1. Jakarta, Indonesia