The 10 best places to travel on a budget in 2020, according to Lonely Planet

caption Zanzibar is known for its beaches. source EXPLORER MOIZ HUSEIN/Shutterstock

Lonely Planet chose the top 10 budget-friendly travel destinations for 2020.

East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, was ranked first on the list.

Budapest, Hungary, and Madhya Pradesh, India, rounded out the top three.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re looking to save money and travel the world in 2020, these affordable spots should be on your list.

At the end of every year, Lonely Planet releases a list of the best cities to visit and the destinations with the best value for the upcoming year.

Here are the 10 best budget-friendly places everyone should visit in 2020, according to Lonely Planet.

10. Zanzibar, Tanzania

caption Zanzibar is known for its beaches. source EXPLORER MOIZ HUSEIN/Shutterstock

Compared to the Caribbean and the Pacific Islands, Zanzibar offers beach-side accommodations for a fraction of the price. Stone Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site dating back to the 1600s, is also worth a visit.

9. Athens, Greece

caption Eating out in Athens is affordable. source Milan Gonda/Shutterstock

Budget-friendly restaurants and low admission fees to the Acropolis Museum help keep Athens an affordable destination. And taking in views of historic churches and buildings, especially the Parthenon at night, is free of charge.

8. Cape Winelands, South Africa

caption South Africa’s wine region offers beautiful scenery. source LongJon/Shutterstock

Wine-tasting tours often come with a steep price tag. But just outside of Cape Town, South Africa’s wine region of Cape Winelands features affordable samplings of local wines and cuisine surrounded by gorgeous scenery.

7. Tunisia

caption The colors of buildings in Sidi Bou Said match the beaches. source BTWImages/Shutterstock

Tunisia’s idyllic beaches are complemented by the town of Sidi Bou Said’s blue and white color palate. “Star Wars” fans can also check out the Saharan dunes where Luke Skywalker gazed wistfully at the twin suns of Tatooine in “A New Hope.”

6. Serbia

caption Skadarlija, Belgrade’s bohemian quarter, is full of cafes and restaurants. source e2dan/Shutterstock

Serbia’s capital city of Belgrade is known for its nightlife, Ottoman architecture, and array of museums. Outside the city, natural wonders like Đerdap National Park await.

5. Azerbaijan

caption Lonely Planet dubs Azerbaijan “the architectural love child of Paris and Dubai.” source environmentalistt/Shutterstock

The walled city of Baku, parts of which date back to the 12th century, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There are also plenty of outdoor activities, like Absheron National Park and mud volcanoes.

4. Buffalo, New York

caption Downtown Buffalo. source iStock / Jacek_Sopotnicki

Just 30 minutes from Niagara Falls, Buffalo’s attractions include restored Frank Lloyd Wright houses, a new interactive children’s museum, and a brewery set inside an old engine factory.

3. Madhya Pradesh, India

caption Devi Jagdamba Temple in Madhya Pradesh, India. source ImagesofIndia/Shutterstock

Tigers and monkeys roam through Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife reserves, which charge much lower fees than safaris in Africa. There’s also plenty of history to soak in at the ancient temples in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. Budapest, Hungary

caption Thermal baths are a popular attraction in Budapest. source Izabela23/Shutterstock

Many of Budapest’s thermal baths cost a couple of dollars – mere pennies compared to Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. Other attractions include Keleti Station and an abundance of wine bars.

1. East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

caption East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. source FX Budijanto Sundjaja/Shutterstock

Often overshadowed by Bali, the islands of East Nusa Tenggara hold their own with peaceful, uncrowded beaches, scuba diving sites, and opportunities to see Komodo dragons in the wild.