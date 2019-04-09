Budweiser surprised Dwyane Wade with a powerful tribute that included people whose lives he helped during his career

- source
- via YouTube/Budweiser
- Budweiser released a moving tribute to Dwyane Wade, as his NBA career comes to a close.
- The ad features five people Wade helped throughout his career, paying tribute to him by giving him a piece of memorabilia, in a nod to the jersey swaps Wade has been doing with NBA players this year.
- The ad features a woman who lost her brother in the Parkland shooting, a woman whose college tuition was paid for by Wade, a woman Wade took on a shopping spree after she lost her house to a fire, a young man from a poor neighborhood near Miami who was inspired by Wade, and Wade’s mother.
- Watch the stirring tribute below.