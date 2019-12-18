Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd’s ART™ – AXILE® Smart Monitoring System – Adapting to i4.0 Machine Tool Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.





“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.





Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority and Vietnam’s Tan Hoang Minh Group.





Organized annually by Enterprise Asia, the International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.





“These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.





About Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd’s ART™ – AXILE® Smart Monitoring System – Adapting to i4.0 Machine Tool

ART™ is the solution for intelligent machines and reliable automation to optimize the production with high reliability, energy efficiency and production control. ART™ prepares high-tech interfaces for the manager, operator, and service to easy access the machine data, practicing the predictive maintenance, decision making facilitation, and automatic restocking.

ART™ is available for i4.0 machine tools, with the ART™ application, user can directly access the machine data and production process with PC, notebook or any hand-held devices such as smart phone or pad which makes you easy access the synchronized machine information world widely.

ART™ system allows machine to be able to perform 24/7 automation without unexpected downtime. With the patented sensing and monitoring technologies, ART™ system can enhance the machine reliability and components lifetime prediction. By connecting to the user’s ERP and IT system, and the capability of error message notice prior to the machine failure, ART™ system enables automatic re-stocking and maintenance service arrangement in advance to minimize the inventories and service cost.

ART™ system supports sales with immediately proposal provision to the client after the meeting and to catch the best delivery time. Energy monitoring becomes possible, and management will be able to check the best power cost. The system meets the Industry 4.0 requirement of big data collection and analysis, AIoT, cloud technology and TQM.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org