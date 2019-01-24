Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime

caption Buffalo Wild Wings is making a big Super Bowl bet. source Hollis Johnson

Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings across the United States if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

The chain frequently touts its ability to push a game into overtime with the mythical “overtime button.”

The Super Bowl has gone into overtime only once, in 2017, when the New England Patriots rallied and ultimately defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo Wild Wings is making a big Super Bowl bet.

If the Super Bowl battle between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams goes into overtime on February 3, the chain will give everyone in America free wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings’ ads frequently tout the chain’s ability to push a game into overtime with the mythical “overtime button.”

Read more: Buffalo Wild Wings debuts its restaurant of the future, with cocktails, self-service beer taps, and Xbox gaming consoles

“The Buffalo Wild Wings overtime button has apparently been working all year with a regular season that saw 15 overtime games, and for the first time in history, two postseason OT games in the same day,” Buffalo Wild Wings said in a press release. “If this final game goes into extra time, everyone in America will win a free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time.”

The Super Bowl has gone into overtime only once – two years ago, in 2017. The Patriots rallied and ultimately defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Buffalo Wild Wings and other wings chains. In 2018, the chain said it sold more than 14 million traditional and boneless wings on the day of the big game.