Sustainable bedding startup Buffy released a new comforter made entirely from eucalyptus fiber — and it’s worth the $210 if you like to stay cool at night

Online bedding startup Buffy incorporated eucalyptus into its first product, the Cloud Comforter.

On Earth Day, it went a step further by releasing a new product made entirely from eucalyptus called the Breeze Comforter ($170-$250).

This sustainable material uses less water to process and lends its naturally soothing, hypoallergenic, and temperature-regulating properties to a piece of bedding that’s often overheating.

The 30-day free trial lets you experience the comforter for yourself before you decide to the commit to it.

Sustainable bedding startup Buffy, which launched in late 2017 with its now-best-selling Cloud Comforter, is back with another product, and it’s even cooler than the last.

Aptly introduced on Earth Day 2019, the Breeze Comforter ($170-$250) is 100% plant-based and promises to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.

While Buffy’s inaugural comforter featured a eucalyptus fiber outer shell and reclaimed PET bottle inner fill, the new Breeze is made entirely from eucalyptus, resulting in a light, soft, and comfortable blanket that might be very difficult to extract yourself from in the morning.

Bedtime under the Breeze

Out of its compressed packaging, the Breeze comforter might be thinner than you’d expect, but it quickly fluffs up within a few nights’ sleep. It feels light and airy, exactly what you want as seasons change and temperatures warm up.

In the case of bedding, what’s on the outside counts as much as what’s inside. Complementing the loose and fluffy eucalyptus fiber fill is a woven eucalyptus fiber shell that rests cool and silky smooth on your skin. The naturally breathable, temperature-regulating composition is a godsend to anyone who tends to overheat while sleeping and has tried every tactic in the book – swinging one leg outside of their comforter, running a fan through the night, wearing silky PJs, and the like. The hypoallergenic, non-irritating material benefits sensitive skin as well.

The Breeze has a wavy stitched pattern, rather than a traditional grid pattern, which the company says helps keep the fill in place. It’s also simply more aesthetically pleasing and calming to look at.

Better for you, better for the planet

As much as Buffy obviously cares about giving you a more comfortable sleep experience, its concerted effort to use eucalyptus has far-reaching impact beyond your bedroom. Eucalyptus consumes up to 10 times less water than cotton, and Buffy has helped conserve over 100 million gallons of water to date while producing its comforters. During this first week of launch, it’s planting a tree for every Breeze comforter sold, in partnership with non-profit conservancy group American Forests.

Because it’s 100% plant-based, a first in the mass bedding market, it’s fully compostable. And it ships within one business day via certified carbon-neutral shipping.

The Breeze is worth the splurge, but you have 30 days to decide for yourself

Unsurprisingly, a comforter that successfully balances human-friendly and Earth-friendly functionality comes at a premium cost: $210 for a full/queen and $250 for a king/California king.

You do get a 30-day free trial to see whether you want to pay that much, though it personally only took me a week to decide that I needed this luxurious soft and breathable comforter for spring and summer snoozing.