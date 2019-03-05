This $19 million custom Bugatti is now the most expensive new car ever sold

caption Bugatti La Voiture Noire. source Bugatti

Bugatti unveiled a one-of-a-kind hypercar called La Voiture Noire at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday.

The custom-built hypercar was created to commemorate Bugatti’s110th birthday.

At $18.89 million, it’s the most expensive new car ever sold.

La Voiture Noire is powered by a 1,480 horsepower, 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 engine.

source Bugatti

“Bugatti arouses passion and emotions throughout the world,” company president Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement. “Customers expect us to continually surprise them and to raise the goalposts beyond the limits of their imagination. We have just succeeded in doing so with ‘La Voiture Noire.'”

La Voiture Noire, French for the black car, is an homage to a Type 57 SC Atlantic of the same name designed by Jean Bugatti, the son of company founder Ettore Bugatti, in the late 1930s.

The company did not identify the car’s buyer, only saying it was purchased by a Bugatti enthusiast who was fascinated by the original Type 57 La Voiture Noire.

source Bugatti

Power for La Voiture Noire comes from Bugatti’s now world-famous 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 engines. Here, it produces 1480 horsepower.

Aesthetically, the front end of the hypercar is dominated by Bugatti’s iconic horseshoe grille while its rear end is highlighted by six exhaust outlets and a continuous LED tail light bar.

According to Bugatti designer Etienne Salome, every component of the car is handcrafted while its body is made of exquisitely finished carbon fiber.