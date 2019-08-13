Bugatti’s new $18.7 million hypercar was purchased by an anonymous buyer, making it the most expensive new car ever sold

caption La Voiture Noire at Pebble Beach in California. source Bugatti

Bugatti has created and sold the most expensive new car ever.

The car, called La Voiture Noire, is being sold for $18.7 million after-tax to a secret buyer

The hypercar was created to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Bugatti and the company’s French heritage.

La Voiture Noire is making its US debut at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in California.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

Bugatti will give its La Voiture Noire, the world’s most expensive new car, its US debut at Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance which begins Tuesday in Monterey, California, according to CNBC.

The car – which saw its original debut at the Geneva International Motor Show – has a price tag of $18.7 million. Only one example will be made and sold, and it’s the exact car being exhibited.

The La Voiture Noire was made in celebration of Bugatti’s 100th anniversary and pays homage to the company’s history. Founder Ettore Bugatti’s son Jean developed four Type 57 SC Atlantic coupes in the 1930s and drove one of his creations, naming it “La Voiture Noire.”

The modernized and reinterpreted one-off supercar has already been sold to an anonymous male buyer, who agreed to purchase the car before it was even made. The mystery man won’t get their hands on it for another two years at least, however.

Take a look at the world’s most expensive and exclusive new car:

The La Voiture Noire is a one-of-a-kind car with a price tag of $18.7 million. The car’s pretax price stands at €11 million, or $12,306,470, according to Bugatti, and the rest of the price comes from taxes.

source Bugatti

The deep-black glossy car has an all-carbon-fiber body, making it extremely light.

source Bugatti

From a stand-still, it can hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 261 mph.

source Bugatti

Its 16-cylinder, 8-liter, quad-turbo engine will be arranged in “W” pattern.

source Newspress

This gives the Batmobile-esque car 1,500 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque.

source Bugatti

The French “La Voiture Noire” fittingly translates to “The Black Car.”

source bugatti

La Voiutre Noire pays homage to the Type 57 SC Atlantic of the same name. Details, like the six tailpipes, pay homage.

source Bugatti

The original “La Voiture Noire” was Jean Bugatti’s most famous creation, according to Bugatti.

The car still needs at least two years to be completed, Bugatti told Motor1. It is not currently fitted with either an interior or the engine. Bugatti started building the car in 2018 after the buyer agreed to the La Voiture Noire proposal.

source Bugatti

Source: Motor1