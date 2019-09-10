Bugatti’s new $3.9 million hypercar broke a world record for going over 300 miles per hour — now it’s for sale

caption The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. source Bugatti

Bugatti is building 30 example of a souped-up version of its Chiron model – the Chiron Super Sport 300+, a version of which recently became the world’s fastest production car, cracking the 300mph barrier.

The car that customers actually buy, however, won’t be able to go that fast; it will be electronically limited to 273.4 mph.

Bugatti is selling the cars for 3.5 million euros, or about $3.87 million.

Bugatti will now sell you the world’s fastest production car. But there’s a hitch.

The “very special edition” Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ – based on a modified Chiron that topped out at 304.773 mph in an August speed run at Volkswagen’s test track with driver Andy Wallace at the wheel – will be electronically limited to a mere 273.4 mph. It still costs $3.87 million, and just 30 examples will be built.

The production car – essentially unchanged from the world-record version – was presented this week as a highlight of of carmaker’s founding 110 years ago in Molsheim (then located in Germany, but now in France) by the legendary Ettore Bugatti. The brand is currently owned by the Volkswagen Group.

“With the Super Sport 300+ we pay homage not just to our glorious history with its numerous speed records but also to the performance of the entire record-breaking team,” President of Bugatti Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

“[The Super Sport 300+] is a testimony to Bugatti’s technical refinement, masterly workmanship and enormous attention to detail.”

With the Super Sport 300+, Bugatti took the Chiron and optimized the bodywork for more slippery aerodynamics. These include a longer rear end, a modified tailpipe, and strategically placed vents that reduce the drag, enabling it achieve stunning velocities. The record-setting top-speed is a a substantial bump up from the run-of-the-mill Chiron, which maxes out at an electronically-constrained 261 mph.

Deliveries of the hypercar car, with its jet-black carbon fiber chassis, should commence mid-2021.

Take a look at the world’s fastest car:

This is the first time a street-legal production hypercar has broken the 300 mph barrier, according to Bugatti. The car reached exactly 304.773 mph at a VW Group test track.

source Bugatti

The 8.0-liter, quad-turbo W16 engine — nicknamed “Thor” — is the same powerplant that cranks out 1,500 horsepower in the Chiron that the Super Sport 300+ is based on.

source Bugatti

The Super Sport 300+’s W16 has been upgraded to generate 1,600 horsepower.

source Bugatti

The production car was presented as part of Bugatti’s founding 110 years ago in Molsheim, France. The brand is now owned by the VW Group.

source Bugatti

The Chiron Super Sport+ shares the same design as the modified, record-breaking Chrion (developed with race-car manufacturer Dallara). But top speed is limited to 273.4 mph — Bugatti said this was to preserve the car’s tires.

source Bugatti

The key to breaking the 300mph mark was eliminating as much aerodynamic drag as possible. While the Chiron was already staggeringly fast, the Super Sport + has been modified to roar along at speeds above 261 mph, the Chiron’s electronically-limited max.

source Bugatti

The Super Sport+ has a longtail, a feature that reduces aerodynamic stall and maintains downforce on the car’s rear wheels, keeping it stuck to the pavement. But not so stuck that it can’t pour on the speed.

source Bugatti

Air curtains and air outlet at the Super Sport+’s front end reduce detrimental air pressure and reduce drag.

source Bugatti

The rear diffuser provides enough downforce for the Super Sport+’s retractable rear wing to remain stowed at top speed. Bugatti said this further reduces drag. Wheels are made from lightweight magnesium.

source Bugatti

The chassis is made of jet-black carbon fiber, adorned with “Jet Orange” racing stripes. The Bugatti badge is crafted in a combination of silver and black enamel.

source Bugatti

The car has a net unit price of $3.5 million euros, about $3.87 million. Bugatti is building only 30 examples, and the car will start delivering mid-2021.