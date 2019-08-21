Bugatti’s most powerful car yet is a $8.88 million ’90s throwback with 1,600 horsepower

caption The new Bugatti Centodieci has 1,600 horsepower making it Bugatti’s most powerful car yet. source Bugatti

Bugatti’s newest car, the Centodieci, will be its most powerful car ever with 1,600 horsepower.

The hypercar’s design pays homage to the 1990s Bugatti EB110 in celebration of the automaker’s 100th anniversary.

Only 10 units of the $8.88 million Centodieci will be made, all of which have already been claimed

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th anniversary by creating a car that pays homage to the 1990s era Bugatti, the EB110.

The Centodieci, which is Italian for “110,” was unveiled at the Quail Motorsports Gathering last week. In typical Bugatti fashion, the handmade car will be as rare as it is expensive. Only 10 units will be made, all of which start at €8 million pre-taxed, or $8.88 million.

And they have all already been claimed.

The body and design of the car takes after both EB110 and Chiron, Bugatti’s latest car before the Centodieci. Like the 1990s hypercar, the Centodieci has five circular air intakes towards the back of the car to cool the engine.

It also has a transparent glass surface over the engine and, like the Chiron, there is an 8-liter W16 engine underneath.

“Transporting this classic look into the new millennium without copying it was technically complex, to say the least,” Achim Anscheidt, head Designer at Bugatti, said in a prepared statement.

Take a look at this instantly iconic Bugatti and see how it compares to its 90s inspiration:

“With the Centodieci, we pay homage to the EB110 super sports car which was built in the 1990s and is very much a part of our tradition-steeped history,” President of Bugatti Stephan Winkelmann said in a prepared statement.

source Bugatti

The iconic Bugatti horseshoe was reduced in size and the logo moved to the hood to fit the car’s low-dropping front.

source Bugatti

The Centodieci can hit 62 mph in 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 236 mph.

source Bugatti

The supercar features narrow headlamps, integrated LED daytime running lights, and five round air inserts to allow for sufficient air intake for the 16-cylinder engine.

source Bugatti

“We were stylistically free in the front and rear sections to pay respectful homage to the EB110 while at the same time transposing this appealing visual reminiscence into modern technology,” said Anscheidt.

source Bugatti

The car was paint finished in white to contrast the black-on-black La Voiture Noire, Bugatti’s latest one-off car. “Two completely opposing yet related forces, like yin and yang,” said Winkelmann.

source Bugatti

At $18.7 million, the La Voiture Noire is the most expensive new car ever sold.

The Centodieci units will be hand-built in Molsheim, France.

source Bugatti

Only ten units of the Centodieci, all of which have been claimed, will be made, and Bugatti will start delivering the car in two years. The car starts at €8 million pre-tax, or $8,882,792.