Build-A-Bear is selling adorable shark stuffed animals in honor of Shark Week

caption Build-A-Bear is swapping out fuzz for fins in honor of Shark Week by releasing adorable shark stuffed animals. source Build-A-Bear

Build-A-Bear is swapping out fuzz for fins in honor of Shark Week by releasing adorable shark stuffed animals and other shark-inspired items.

The tiger and whale shark plushies cost $29 and accessories like sunglasses, flip flops, outfits, and more, start at $4.50.

You can visit the Build-A-Bear website to purchase items individually or in a $63 gift set that includes the shark of your choice, one of the Shark Week outfits, a surfboard, and other accessories.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Shark Week – Discovery Channel’s beloved annual eight-day marathon of shark-related content – will make its long-awaited return on Sunday, and Build-A-Bear Workshop is getting in on the action.

The specialty chain that allows you to build your own stuffed animal is swapping out fuzz for fins in honor of Shark Week by releasing adorable shark stuffed animals as well as other shark-inspired items.

caption Build-A-Bear’s tiger shark. source Build-A-Bear

The brand is selling two different shark stuffed animals for the occasion: a gray and white striped tiger shark and a blue spotted whale shark.

Read more: You can buy cow cuddles for $75 an hour at this luxurious bed and breakfast

caption Build-A-Bear’s whale shark. source Build-A-Bear

Additionally, Build-A-Bear is selling Shark Week-themed tank tops, shorts, and Hawaiian-style button-up shirts to dress your furry friends in.

You can also supplement your shark’s look with a number of accessories. There’s a strap-on surfboard with which your shark can catch a wave, and sunglasses they can wear to block out the haters.

And if you want to get in on the fun, you can slap on one of Build-A-Bear’s fuzzy slap bracelets with a plush great white shark or blue shark on top.

caption Build-A-Bear’s great white shark slap bracelet. source Build-A-Bear

The sharks cost $29 and clothing and accessories for the stuffed animals start at $4.50. You can purchase items individually or in a $63 gift set that includes the shark of your choice, one of the Shark Week outfits, a surf board, and other accessories on the Build-A-Bear website.

Build-A-Bear did not respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.