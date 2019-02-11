The designer behind Joy Villa’s ‘Build the Wall’ dress that went viral at the Grammys is ‘very proud’ of her work

Singer Joy Villa made a political statement while attending the 2019 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The musician arrived on the red carpet wearing a brick-print dress inspired by Donald Trump’s “Build the Wall” slogan. It was designed by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs Couture.

Speaking to INSIDER, Allinger said that she is “very proud” of her work, despite the backlash it has received from some viewers.

The dress also featured a barbed wire-like structure attached to its straps, and had “Build the Wall” written in red on the back of its skirt.

Villa accessorized with a “Make America Great Again” purse, spiked headband, and jewelry that was seemingly made from metal.

Desi Allinger of Desi Designs Couture created the controversial piece. But, despite criticism that some have sent her way, the designer told INSIDER that she’s proud of the work she created.

Allinger also said that she created the dress with Villa’s vision in mind.

“I am very proud of my work,” Allinger told INSIDER. “I was able to create the vision my client wanted. It’s OK to not agree or like everyone’s work, but what is important is to respect people.”

On February 10, the designer shared a disclaimer with fans before the awards show on Instagram.

“DISCLAIMER: The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed by my clients are not necessarily the same as my views, thoughts, and opinions,” Allinger wrote on Instagram. She continued to describe the dress as “a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of art” in her post.

Representatives for Joy Villa did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.