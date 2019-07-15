The best Prime Day deals on bulk items for the home — from toilet paper to Clorox wipes and everything in between

- source
- Prime Day is a great time to save on tech, but it’s also your best chance to buy essential items like toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting wipes in bulk.
- If you don’t have a membership, sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial to get full access to Prime Day deals.
- Prime Day 2019 will be live for 48 hours, starting at 12 a.m. PT on July 15 and on ending on July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. See our master list of the best Prime Day deals so you don’t miss out on any great savings.
Prime Day is finally here, and the deals are better than ever. Prime members are taking advantage of everything from Amazon devices to tech deals, beauty products to school supplies and beyond.
Higher-ticket items like TVs and Echo devices are particularly popular on Prime Day, but I’ve always used it as a time to stock up on the bulk goods I’d otherwise get at Costco if I had a membership. Two years ago, I bought a six-month supply of toilet paper – one of the best purchases I’ve ever made.
In an effort to help you save a trip (or at least the cost of a membership) to Costco, we’ve put together a list of all the best bulk home basics you can buy during Prime Day.
Prime Day bulk deals on home, kitchen, and health goods:
- Save 30% on Amazon-branded goods
- Scott Essential 2-Ply Toilet Paper 80 rolls, $40.78 with coupon clipped
- Green Works Compostable Cleaning Wipes, 3-Pack, $8.60 (originally $16.99) [You save $8.39]
- Green Works Toilet Bowl Cleaner 4-Pack, $8.37 (originally $11.96) [You save $3.59]
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 3-Pack, $10.14 (originally $14.49) [You save $4.35]
- Glad Zipper Food Storage Bags 50-Count 4-Pack, $9.79 (originally $13.99) [You save $4.20]
- Glad Zipper Sandwich Bags 100-Count 6-Pack, $12.95 (originally $25.12) [You save $12.17]
- Glad ClingWrap 4-Pack, $8.34 (originally $14.99) [You save $6.65]
- Royale Tiger Paper Towels, 6-Pack, $9.60 (originally $12) [You save $2.40]
- Burt’s Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes 3-Pack, $10.44 (originally $17.97) [You save $7.53]
- Clorox Zero Splash Bleach Pen 4-Pack, $8.37 (originally $11.79) [You save $3.42]
- Dawn Ultra Liquid Dish Soap 4-Pack + Sponge 2-Pack, $10.19 (originally $14.56) [You save $4.37]
- Burt’s Bees Purely White Tooth Paste 3-Pack, $9.45 (Originally $17.99) [You save $8.54]
Don’t forget that in order to take advantage of Prime Day deals, you have to be a Prime member. You can sign up here for a 30-day free trial. Other ways to get Prime include a six-month free trial plus 50% off for students with a .edu email address.