Bumble is looking to send someone on an all-expenses-paid trip around the world to go on dates for research

caption According to Bumble, its new “Global Connector Bee” will visit places like Australia, Canada, the UK, and US. source S3studio / Getty Images

Bumble is looking to send a “Global Connector Bee” on an all-expenses-paid trip around the world, according to a press release from the company.

The social and dating app says its Global Connector Bee will be tasked with traveling around places like Australia, Canada, India, Germany, Mexico, the UK, and the US in pursuit of new friends, relationships, and professional connections.

Bumble says its new employee will spend up to a year using Bumble Date, Bumble BFF, and Bumble Bizz – the three platforms intergrated into the Bumble app – to meet new people and document their experiences of making friends, dating, and networking.

The Global Connector Bee would be expected to share their experiences through blogs, vlogs, and social media posts across various platforms, according to the job description. Additionally, the new employee would write editorial content for Bumble and provide the company with feedback about how its products function in practice.

A Bumble spokesperson told INSIDER that an ideal candidate for the Global Connector Bee position “will be an excellent content creator and self-editor across many mediums.” The company is also looking for someone “a social butterfly,” who is flexible, a self-starter, and “unafraid to hustle, hustle, hustle.”

Read more: A cruise company is sending 4 ‘Game of Thrones’ fans on a free trip to visit the show’s iconic locations

According to Bumble’s vice president of marketing, Chelsea Maclin, the company hopes that the Global Connector Bee’s “research” while meeting people around the world will help Bumble improve its platforms in the future.

“We are a global company on a mission to connect great people in a kind and empowering way,” Maclin was quoted saying in Bumble’s press release.

According to the same press release, new and existing Bumble users who are over the age of 18 can apply for the Global Connector Bee position within the Bumble app now through June 14.