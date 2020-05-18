Germany’s top soccer league won’t punish a player who kissed his teammate, which failed to follow its own advice on helping prevent COVID-19

caption Marcus Thuram. source YouTube/BT Sport/Getty/Michael Probst

The German Bundesliga won’t punish Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram for breaking its coronavirus rules on social distancing during a goal celebration on Saturday.

Players in the German top flight have been advised to avoid unnecessary contact such as hugs, high-fives, and other celebratory exchanges.

However, Thuram kissed Ramy Bensebaini after scoring his side’s second goal in a 3-1 victory over Frankfurt.

“On the subject of goal celebrations, it was something that was merely advised, sanctions are therefore not necessary,” a spokeperson for the league said, according to Goal.

A number of players, including Radamel Falcao and Cesc Fabregas have challenged the Bundesliga’s advice on goal celebrations.

Thuram has yet to publicly comment on the incident, however posted a photo to Instagram of him and Bensebaini celebrating his goal, saying: “Guess who’s back?”

Gladbach’s win, in which Alassane Plea and Bensebaini hit the other two goals, moved it to third place in the Bundesliga and just six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

A number of players have been questioning the Bundesliga’s advice on goal celebrations, claiming that it makes no sense given that players are in almost constant contact throughout games.

Radamel Falcao, the Galatasaray striker who formerly played for Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, said on Twitter: “Watching the return of football I wonder, is there any technical reason to ban hugs after goals?

“We are in constant contact throughout the entire game. At a free-kick the defenders are all over you! In a wall they are all together.”

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas echoed Falcao’s comments, saying: “You can’t celebrate goals together? Didn’t know this one.”

You can’t celebrate goals together? Didn’t know this one. ???? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 16, 2020

The Spaniard added: “I feel like I’m watching a training session. You can hear all players and coaches shouting. Now we will value the power of the fans even more.

“Captains choosing pitch sides with three meters distance when straight away they have to fight for every ball against each other face to face.”

