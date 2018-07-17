Bunzl chooses DHL Global Forwarding to keep essentials flowing to Australia and New Zealand

DHL to consolidate and ship 1,000 TEUs of Bunzl products, ranging from food packaging to linen and amenities, to 12 distribution centers across urban and rural Australia and New Zealand each year





SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – July 17, 2018 – International distribution and outsourcing Group, Bunzl plc, has selected DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, to manage the consolidation and export of up to 1,000 TEUs of their shipments from the DHL Consolidation Center in Shanghai, China, to Bunzl’s 12 Distribution Centers across Australia and New Zealand.





Through this partnership with DHL International Supply Chain (ISC), a part of DHL Global Forwarding, DHL will implement the DHL ISC CORE solution at its bonded Container Freight Station (CFS) in the Lingang Logistics Area, which is near Shanghai’s Yangshan port in China.





The DHL ISC CORE solution allows for easy Purchase Order management, real time shipment visibility, consolidation and export customs handling in China. The International Supply Chain team also provides a “pick and pack” service, picking out products from Bunzl’s various vendors, and re-packing them with other items, depending on the requirements.





This enables Bunzl to streamline the consolidation and export of cargo ranging from food packaging to linen and amenities, into key cities Down Under including — Adelaide, Auckland, Darwin, Perth and Sydney. DHL Global Forwarding also offers Bunzl 24/7 visibility of its inventory level at its Shanghai consolidation facility — a significant improvement on previous solutions that only provided visibility once goods had been received manually.





“An efficient and effective supply chain forms the backbone of Bunzl’s international growth strategy. We can’t deepen our commitment to existing markets or extend into new ones without world-class logistics support,” said Tim De Graaf, Import Inventory Manager, Bunzl plc. “During the implementation, DHL handled the complexity of our shipment requirements with speed and deftness — from registering 34 suppliers and 150 commodities with local customs to expedite clearance, to fully integrating their solution with our supply chain cloud platform in just four weeks during our peak season. Their plug-and-play solution has proven integral in preparing our Australian operations for future growth, faster and with less disruption than we could have expected.”





“Our ISC Purchase Order Management solution allows us to provide in-depth and data timeliness, tapping on our breadth of existing infrastructure and IT architecture to give Bunzl live updates of their goods 24/7,” said Dilek Sammut, Head of International Supply Chain Australia and New Zealand, DHL Global Forwarding. “As maintaining constant visibility of shipments and inventory levels is critical for success, we remain committed to ensuring Bunzl keeps its customers well-stocked with the basic goods they rely on to stay operational.”

