Burger and Lobster’s new Raffles outlet opens Sept 27 and sells S$70 lobster laksa

The lobster laksa (S$70) – a national day special – is now permanently on the menu at the new outlet. Burger & Lobster

London eatery Burger & Lobster is opening its flagship store in Raffles Arcade on Friday (Sept 27).

The new outlet – which is three times bigger than its first one in Jewel Changi Airport – was inspired by London’s upscale Mayfair district.

It will have an outdoor bar offering wine, cocktails and live music, and a seafood counter hawking wild-caught Atlantic lobsters, oysters, and tiger prawns, doused with lemon and garlic butter.

British-based DJ Zereo will be perform on opening day, the company said.

The new outlets has premium leather seats and handmade crackle-glazed tiles. Burger & Lobster

The new outlet also comes with a larger, more luxurious menu featuring lobster-themed dishes like lobster and kale salad (S$22), lobster rosti (S$18), and lobster laksa (S$70) – previously a national day special.

It will also feature an exclusive menu item – a prime burger – and a zhng-ed (upgraded) version of its lobster roll (S$50), featuring sea urchin, caviar, and lobster meat.

Burger & Lobster owner Misha Zelman said that the outlet, housed in the historic Raffles Hotel, will give diners a more sophisticated experience while retaining the brand’s quintessential offering.

Regional operations head Riccardo LaMonica added that it will offer patrons “accessible luxury”.

Those keen to visit can reserve seats online from Thursday (Sept 19).

