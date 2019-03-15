Burger King is selling a month of coffee for just $5 — the price of a large cappuccino at Starbucks

caption Burger King takes aim at Starbucks. source Burger King

Burger King has a new deal that allows customers to order a month of coffee for $5.

With the BK Café Coffee Subscription, customers pay $5 upfront for a small brewed coffee every day of the month.

Burger King takes aim at a rival chain in ads with the tagline: “Enjoy BK Café for a month for the price of a large cappuccino from Starbucks.”

Burger King has a new deal to win over coffee lovers.

On Friday, the fast-food chain debuted the “BK Café Coffee Subscription.” For $5, customers can get a cup of coffee every single day for a month. That comes out to roughly 17 cents for every cup of coffee.

Customers can buy the coffee subscription via the Burger King app. If you purchase the subscription deal, you can use the app to get a small cup of brewed coffee every day.

“We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests experience in our restaurants,” Chris Finazzo, the president of Burger King North America, said in a statement. “We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month.”

With a subscription service, Burger King has a new strategy to help customers build loyalty and routines related to the chain. If customers are coming in every day for a coffee, they are more likely to spend money on other items, such as breakfast sandwiches or other add-ons.

Chains are currently locked in an industry-wide battle for breakfast dominance as they attempt to offer new incentives to attract customers in the morning.

For example, McDonald’s recently started adding new breakfast items to the menu for the first time in years, as rivals eat into the fast-food chain’s breakfast sales. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ is attempting to build up its drinks business, dropping the “Donuts” from its name as it doubles down on espresso-based drinks.