Burger King has a new spooky black slushie, but all people can talk about is how it’s turning their poop weird colors

caption People are reporting spooky bathroom results. source Burger King/Facebook

Burger King has a new frozen Scary Black Cherry slushie just in time for Halloween.

People are reporting that it’s giving them surprising results in the bathroom.

After drinking the slushie, Twitter users have reported that the color of their poop has been neon blue, green, or black.

This isn’t Burger King’s only festive menu addition. Burger King recently announced it’ll be offering a Nightmare King burger with a green sesame bun.

Burger King is getting in the Halloween spirit with its appropriately named Scary Black Cherry slushie. While a pitch-black slushie made with frozen black cherry Fanta seems like a festive menu addition for this time of year, all people can focus on is the surprising result they say they’re seeing in the bathroom after drinking it.

One Twitter user warned others that the drink would turn your teeth and mouth black.

Warning: Burger King’s Black Cherry Slushies DO stain your mouth black. — Ashley Cefali (@BigCef1) October 9, 2018

But many were not quite prepared for the impact it says the drink has had on their bowel movements.

Dear @BurgerKing , Your "Spooky Black cherry" slushy turned my poop blackish blue. Thanks. (Just like those spooky black bun sandwiches.)… Thanks. — Sonoma Marten™ ???? (@MartenMadness) October 15, 2018

Never again will I drink a @BurgerKing Black Cherry Slushie before a date. — JR (@LeoRitualo) October 17, 2018

Though there’s not a final consensus on what color the slushie could turn your poop, many have reported colors ranging from neon green to blue and black.

@BurgerKing why did your new cherry slush make my poop neon green it’s almost like I pooped out a chunk of Kryptonite I’m not mad just amazed lol — Nate D (@NateTheGreat9o3) October 19, 2018

@BurgerKing The Scary Black Cherry Icee made my poop blue. — Click Click Boom Saliva Fan 1993 (@Averylikespizza) October 12, 2018

Even a little of the Halloween black cherry slushie at Burger King makes blueish poop. A new Halloween tradition started with the whopper last year — Thea (@BeejBug) October 16, 2018

Okay so @BurgerKing has a new frozen beverage out called “scary black cherry”. It is SO GOOD. It turns your tongue black. I thought that was as spooky as it was gonna get. LITTLE DID I KNOW, it also turns your poop black. Like pitch fucking black. Very scary black cherry indeed — GAYASSBITCH (@maddy_rene) October 1, 2018

Some Twitter users even bought the frozen slushie eagerly anticipating what color their poop will be after drinking.

@BurgerKing scary black cherry blue poop test #2 has started. Time to recreate the previous result pic.twitter.com/pDcn2a6Q6k — Eazy Dozer (@eazydozer) October 14, 2018

Heard that @BurgerKing scary cherry frozen drinks were making people's poop green, had to test it. — Tucker Hancock (@Jeremygoodie) October 17, 2018

Tried the new Scary Black Cherry Fanta at Burger King.

I’m scaring my boyfriend and can’t wait to see what color my poop is. ???? pic.twitter.com/KQhJOs68I1 — ☕️ ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? (@OfficialPwncess) October 20, 2018

The Scary Black Cherry frozen drink is available through November 12.