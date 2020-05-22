Burger King debuts ‘social distance crowns’ in Germany, as restaurants test quirky ways to keep customers apart

caption Burger King debuted “social distance crowns” in Germany. source Burger King Germany

Burger King debuted “social distance crowns” in Germany that keep customers six feet apart.

In Italy, the fast-food chain is selling “Social Distancing Whoppers,” with three times the amount of raw onions usually found on burgers.

Restaurants around the world are crafting creative ways to encourage social distancing, from hats with pool noodles to seating customers with stuffed animals.

Burger King has a new way to keep customers socially distant in Germany.

The fast-food chain debuted “social distance crowns” that keep customers six feet away from each other, as restaurants reopen dine-in service.

“We wanted to re-enforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following,” a Burger King representative told Business Insider. “The do-it-yourself social distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants.”

Burger King has also rolled out new coronavirus-centric campaigns in other countries.

In Italy, for example, the chain is selling a “Social Distancing Whopper,” which features three times the amount of raw onions usually found on the burger. Ideally, people’s onion-induced bad breath will keep them farther away from each other.

caption Cafe Rothe customers don hats with pool noodles attached. source Cafe Rothe/okapi Werbeagentur

Restaurants around the world are getting creative as businesses reopen.

In the German city of Schwerin, restaurant owner Jacqueline Rothe offered customers hats topped with pool noodles when Cafe Rothe reopened. While customers aren’t regularly wearing pool noodles on their heads, Rothe told Business Insider that hats helped show how difficult it is for restaurateurs to enforce social distancing.

In Maryland, Fish Tales Bar & Grill transformed inflatable inner tubes into portable tables to keep customers six feet apart. And, in Sweden, a restaurant called Bord för En, or Table for One, is serving a single person every day, delivering food to a table in the middle of a field via basket on a rope pulley system.

Restaurants around the world are using mannequins, dolls, and cardboard cutouts to block customers from sitting at tables that need to be kept empty to maintain distance between customers. In Thailand, Maison Saigon is using stuffed panda bears to indicate where customers can and cannot sit.