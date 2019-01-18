Burger King is giving away free hamburgers — here’s how to get one

caption Burger King is giving away free burgers. source Burger King

Burger King has debuted its own version of rival McDonald’s Big Mac.

Burger King says the new burger, called the Big King XL, has 175% more beef than the Big Mac.

Burger King is giving away Big King XL burgers for free to customers who place a $3 minimum order on Grubhub.

The Big King XL, which launched nationwide on Thursday, is Burger King’s take on rival McDonald’s Big Mac.

Burger King says the Big King XL has 175% more beef that the Big Mac and two slices of bread, compared to the three featured on the Big Mac.

The Big King XL also includes American cheese, sliced onions, pickles, lettuce, and “special savory sauce.”