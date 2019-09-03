Burger King is selling breakfast sets for as low as S$2 – here’s what it comes with

Fast food chain Burger King is revving up its breakfast game, this time, offering breakfast sets for as little as S$2 to Singapore’s rush hour crowd.
On Tuesday (September 3), the restaurant chain announced it had started to sell breakfast sets – consisting of one food item and a cup of coffee – for the “on-the-go” crowd.
These Rise & Smile Breakfast meal sets do not come with a side, but prices range from S$2 to S$3.30, a much lower price point compared to the options offered by many of Burger King’s biggest competitors.
Here’s what S$2 will get you at Burger King during its breakfast service from Monday to Friday (eve of public holiday and public holidays excluded).
Taro Turnover and coffee:S$2
Chick’N Crisp sandwich and coffee: S$2.50
Turkey sausage Croissan’wich and coffee: S$2.90
Veggie Croissan’wich and coffee: S$3.30
