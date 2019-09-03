Burger King is selling breakfast sets for as low as S$2 – here’s what it comes with

The most expensive set on Burger King’s new breakfast menu costs just S$3.30 – but it does not come with a side. Facebook/Burger King

Fast food chain Burger King is revving up its breakfast game, this time, offering breakfast sets for as little as S$2 to Singapore’s rush hour crowd.

On Tuesday (September 3), the restaurant chain announced it had started to sell breakfast sets – consisting of one food item and a cup of coffee – for the “on-the-go” crowd.

These Rise & Smile Breakfast meal sets do not come with a side, but prices range from S$2 to S$3.30, a much lower price point compared to the options offered by many of Burger King’s biggest competitors.

Here’s what S$2 will get you at Burger King during its breakfast service from Monday to Friday (eve of public holiday and public holidays excluded).

Taro Turnover and coffee:S$2

Chick’N Crisp sandwich and coffee: S$2.50

Turkey sausage Croissan’wich and coffee: S$2.90

Veggie Croissan’wich and coffee: S$3.30