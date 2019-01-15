Burger King brilliantly ribs Trump over ‘hamberder’ tweet

Burger King ribbed President Donald Trump for misspelling “hamburgers” as “hamberders” in a tweet posted Tuesday morning and later deleted.

Burger King tweeted in response: “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

Trump ordered food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King as he hosted the Clemson football team at the White House on Monday to celebrate its national championship.

Burger King on Tuesday ribbed President Donald Trump for misspelling “hamburgers” in a tweet about a banquet of fast food he offered the Clemson Tigers football team on Monday.

Trump’s original tweet said: “Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

Burger King tweeted in response: “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Trump’s tweet was later deleted and replaced with one that correctly spelled “hamburgers.” Here’s a screenshot of the earlier one:

source Twitter

Trump ordered food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King as he hosted the team at the White House to celebrate its national championship.

The spread included about 300 burgers.

“I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger Kings with some pizza,” Trump had told reporters outside the White House earlier on Monday. “I really mean it. It’ll be interesting. And I would think that’s their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens.”