Plant-based ‘meat’ is conquering fast food. Here’s where you can get meat substitutes like the Beyond Burger and the Impossible Taco.

After two years of testing the waters, fast-food companies are finally ready to embrace plant-based meat substitutes, with popular chains including Burger King and White Castle leading the charge.

Boosted by Burger King’s commitment to its product, Impossible Foods on Monday announced it had raised $300 million in a new funding round. This comes hot on the heels of its competitor Beyond Meat’s explosive initial public offering. Both companies have faced product shortages as consumer demand continues to rise and the product category enters the mainstream.

Here are some of the biggest fast-food and casual-dining chains that now offer plant-based meat alternatives:

White Castle

caption White Castle’s Impossible Slider. source White Castle

What: Impossible Slider

Where: Participating White Castle locations nationwide

In April 2018, White Castle became an early fast-food adopter in the new wave of plant-based burgers. The company is still experimenting with new flavor combinations featuring a patty made by Impossible Foods, such as the BBQ Impossible Slider it unveiled in April 2019.

Burger King

caption Burger King’s Impossible Whopper. source Burger King

What: Impossible Whopper

Where: 58 locations in and near St. Louis (soon to be nationwide)

This past April, Burger King began testing its new Impossible Whopper at 58 locations in St. Louis, to resounding success. The company plans to release the plant-based burger nationwide by the end of the year.

McDonald’s

caption The Big Vegan TS is available at McDonald’s Germany locations. source McDonald’s

What: Big Vegan TS

Where: Germany

The McDonald’s Big Vegan TS meatless burger, manufactured by Nestlé, is now available at the chain’s German locations, CNN reported. It has no official plans to expand to the US market.

A&W Canada

caption A&W Canada’s Beyond Meat Burger. source A&W Canada

What: Beyond Burger

Where: All A&W locations across Canada

A&W, the second-biggest burger chain in Canada after McDonald’s, announced in June 2018 that it would offer Beyond Meat’s plant-based patty at all of its restaurants starting on July 9 of that year. In March 2019, A&W added a Beyond Meat Sausage & Egger to its menu, a sign the company is continuing to expand its plant-based meat alternatives.

Hard Rock Cafe

caption Hard Rock Cafe’s Impossible Burger. source Hard Rock Cafe

What: Impossible Burger

Where: 40 locations in the United States

Hard Rock Cafe has been serving Impossible Burgers at all of its company-owned US locations since December.

The Cheesecake Factory

caption The Cheesecake Factory’s Impossible Burger. source The Cheesecake Factory

What: Impossible Burger

Where: Nationwide locations

The Cheesecake Factory has offered its rendition of the Impossible Burger at locations nationwide since August 2018.

Qdoba

caption Qdoba’s Impossible Taco. source Qdoba

What: Impossible Tacos and Bowls

Where: All 730 Qdoba locations

In April, Vox reported that Impossible Foods planned to make its tacos and bowls available at all 730 Qdoba locations throughout the US by the end of May.

Red Robin

caption Red Robin’s Impossible Burger. source Leo Y. / Yelp.com

What: Impossible Burger

Where: Any Red Robin location in the US

Red Robin added the Impossible Burger to the menu at all of its more than 570 locations on April Fools’ Day this year. But the chain’s relationship with the meatless burger is no joke – you can put the Impossible Burger patty on any Red Robin gourmet burger in lieu of a standard beef patty.

TGI Fridays

caption TGI Fridays’ Beyond Meat Burger. source TGI Fridays

What: Beyond Burger

Where: 469 participating locations

After a test at select locations in October 2017, TGI Fridays added Beyond Meat’s Beyond Burger to its menu at 469 locations in January 2018. The Beyond Burger patty can be substituted for a beef patty in any of the chain’s burgers.

Carl’s Jr.

caption Carl’s Jr.’s Beyond Famous Star source Carl’s Jr.

What: Beyond Famous Star

Where: Participating locations

The Beyond Famous Star cemented its place on Carl’s Jr.’s menu after a successful trial run in January, according to Food & Wine. You can also substitute the Beyond patty for any chicken or beef burger menu item.

Del Taco

caption Del Taco’s Beyond Tacos. source Del Taco

What: Beyond Taco

Where: All 580 Del Taco locations across the country

Since April 25, Del Taco has offered Beyond Meat as a meat-filling substitute for any item on its menu. You can get tacos, burritos, nachos, and fries with Beyond Meat seasoned to taste exactly like its seasoned beef filling.

Blaze Pizza

caption Blaze Pizza’s Vegan Spicy Chorizo Topping. source Blaze Pizza

What: Vegan Spicy Chorizo Topping

Where: Any Blaze Pizza location

As part of its Earth Day initiative, Blaze Pizza has added a vegan Spicy Chorizo protein to its list of toppings. This in-house creation was designed by Blaze’s executive chef, Bradford Kent, and is available at no extra charge.