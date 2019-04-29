Burger King is rolling out the vegan Impossible Whopper across America

caption Burger King’s Impossible Whopper. source Burger King

Burger King is rolling out its vegan Impossible Whopper to menus across America, with the chain aiming for a national roll-out by the end of 2019.

The burger chain kicked off its Impossible Burger test on April Fools’ Day, serving the vegan version of its iconic burger at 59 locations in and around St. Louis, Missouri.

“The Impossible Whopper test in St Louis went exceedingly well and as a result there are plans to extend testing into additional markets in the very near future,” a Burger King representative said in a statement on Monday.

Burger King’s vegan burger is taking over America.

On Monday, the burger chain announced that it aims to serve the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationally by the end of 2019. The Impossible Whopper will roll out to more regions this summer and, if customer enthusiasm continues, the entire country by the end of the year.

Burger King kicked off its Impossible Burger test on April Fools’ Day, serving the vegan version of its iconic burger at 59 locations in and around St. Louis, Missouri. The burger chain worked with Impossible Foods, a company that creates plant-based meat substitutes such as its signature Impossible Burger, to create the Impossible Whopper.

On Monday, the burger chain said that the St. Louis test is showing “encouraging results,” and that sales of the Impossible Whopper are “complementing traditional Whopper purchases.”

José Cil, the CEO of Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International, said on a call with investors that the reaction so far has exceeded the company’s expectations.

“We aren’t seeing guests swap the original Whopper for the Impossible Whopper … it’s attracting new guests,” Cil said, noting that it is difficult to tell the difference between the two burgers in terms of taste.

Fast-food chains are increasingly working to win over vegan and vegetarian customers,with Taco Bell is testing a 100% vegetarian menu and Chipotle recently adding vegetarian and vegan items to its menu.