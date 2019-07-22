We compared Burger King’s new taco against Jack in the Box’s version, and while they look similar, the new one is nowhere near as good as the classic

caption I compared the tacos from Burger King and Jack in the Box, and the latter was the clear winner. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Burger King’s new Crispy Taco is getting compared to Jack in the Box’s classic taco offering.

I tried the tacos from both Burger King and Jack in the Box to see how they compared.

I discovered that Jack in the Box’s taco is much bigger, tastier, and cheaper than Burger King’s imitation.

Americans eat about 554 million tacos from Jack in the Box each year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

On July 9, Burger King released its Crispy Tacos for $1 apiece. Some have said that Burger King’s new taco offering is meant to compete with Jack in the Box’s wildly popular tacos.

Aside from the fact that Burger King’s tacos cost over twice as much – Jack in the Box sells them at $0.99 for two tacos – the two look very similar at a glance.

They’re both nothing like a real Mexican taco or even like an American-style hardshell à la Taco Bell. Both tacos are made of a deep-fried corn tortilla, beef, and cheese, and then topped with lettuce.

I tried both tacos to see how they compared, and I found that there’s no reason to order Burger King’s taco over Jack in the Box’s taco. Burger King’s taco is smaller, more expensive, and not nearly as tasty.

Here’s what I thought:

Burger King sells its Crispy Tacos for $1 each.

Meanwhile, Jack in the Box sells tacos in pairs, at $0.99 for two.

Burger King’s taco is a dense, greasy pocket.

Jack in the Box’s taco is around 30% bigger, heavier, and more stuffed than Burger King’s.

There’s hardly anything between the hard, unforgiving shells of Burger King’s taco.

Jack in the Box’s shell has a wholesome tortilla crunch, even if it is soaked in oil. And its filling is distinctly beef, cheese, and lettuce.

Burger King’s taco tastes kind of like beans. It’s not very filling.

Jack in the Box’s taco tastes like heartburn, but kind of in a good way. The meat is there.

I was disappointed by how little substance Burger King’s tacos offered, even though I only paid $1 each.

Jack in the Box’s taco was much larger and tastier than its doubly expensive competitor.

There’s simply no reason to order a Burger King taco over the taco it’s trying to imitate …

… unless you live on the East Coast where there are no Jack in the Boxes. If that’s the case, do what you’ve gotta do. I won’t look.