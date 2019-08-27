Here’s what the inside of Burning Man’s luxury camps for billionaires and celebrities looks like

caption A woman poses outside the camp where celebrities stayed in these tents. source Aly Weisman/Business Insider

There are many different ways to do Burning Man.

While wealthy tech titans like Elon Musk, Sergey Brin, and Mark Zuckerberg erect fancy luxury camps in advance, many others arrive to the playa with no plan and pitch their tents where they find space.

But “fancy camps,” as they’re called, have become more prevalent in recent years.

One camp back in 2015 was especially buzzed about because of its celebrity clientele that included many models and actress Susan Sarandon.

But despite perks like a private chef, the glamorous campers still had to use an outhouse.

Business Insider reporter Aly Weisman was able to see inside one fancy camp – here’s what she saw.

While most camps at Burning Man are a random mix of tents, yurts, and RVs …

… with living-room-like gathering tents like this, …

… there’s also the occasional “fancy camps” that offer incredible communal areas.

This camp had a check-in desk for any visitors and a working ceramic fountain.

Chandeliers hung from the ceiling and gorgeous rugs littered the ground. It was the least-dusty environment I saw all weekend.

You even entered through a foyer area. Campers ate food prepared by a chef in a truck devoted to cooking. The food was presented buffet-style and one black-tie dinner included whole pigs and lobsters.

Susan Sarandon also stayed in the camp back in 2015.

Celebrities and commoners alike stayed in rows of tents.

Sarandon posted a crazy photo during her visit showing the tents in different weather conditions.

It was a solid setup.

This photo is from inside the tent. They were pretty bare, with just cots for sleeping and full-length mirrors.

Toilets and showers were communal and outside.

But instead of your average porta-potty, these toilets were made of solid silver.

Outside the camp, there was a giant chess board …

… and a nearby “Pussycat Lounge” for partying.

Sarandon posted from inside the lounge: “Friend dancing with the gypsy musicians in Pussycat Lounge at Burningman.”

She also posted this photo of the bar.

Sarandon pretty much won Burning Man that year.

This article was originally written by Aly Weisman.