A personal trainer set a world record for the most burpees done in 60 minutes — but internet critics say she was doing them wrong

caption Liz Lllorente. source Facebook / 7 News Adelaide

A personal trainer from Australia has smashed the world record for most burpees completed by a woman in one hour.

Liz Llorente, 37, completed an impressive 1,490 burpees in 60 minutes – beating the previous record by 169 burpees.

But internet critics aren’t convinced by her victory.

This is because they’re claiming the personal trainer wasn’t actually doing burpees at all.

Burpees – exercises which combine one squat thrust, one push-up, and one jump – can be done at home, and don’t require any equipment. Completed enough times in a row, they can get your heart rate going and make you work up a sweat, making for a great cardio workout.

However, saying they’re unpleasant is an understatement, and most people hate doing them – everyone but Australian personal trainer Liz Llorente, that is.

Llorente loves them so much she nailed 1,490 of them in 60 minutes – a world record smashing number that toppled the previous women’s record of 1,321.

Watch Llorente beat the record here:

However, the internet appears to have a problem with Llorente’s world record. Facebook users who commented on 7 News Adelaide‘s video argue that Llorente wasn’t actually doing burpees at all.

In a post liked 1,600 times, Facebook user Panos Iatropoulos said: “[I’m] still waiting for the first rep.” Another user, William Buschmann, wrote: “I’m no expert but aren’t you supposed to stand completely upright as part of a burpee?”

The Guinness World Records enforces a starting position of hands and feet in a plank position, according to Fox News.

To complete a burpee, it states the exercise must transition into a jump, with hands and feet both removed from the ground. It does not explicity state how far the hands and feet must be removed from the ground, or if you have to stand completely upright.

However, the standard burpee, as demonstrated here by Instagram fitness star Kayla Itsines, suggests you should.

Llorente, a 37-year-old from Melbourne, trained for three months ahead of the event.

“I definitely know what a burpee is,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post.