Burrow’s Black Friday sale has started and everything is 15% off — here are the 5 best deals

Furniture startup Burrow is offering a rare 15% off sitewide discount with their early Black Friday deal from now to November 30, and as always, everything ships free. To save, enter code “EARLY” at checkout.

In addition to its early access sale, Burrow will offer discounts of up to 20% off with their Black Friday and Cyber Week sales. To get the Black Friday deal from November 28 to 30, use code “BLACKFRIDAY” and save 15% on purchases up to $1,499, $250 off $1,500+, $300 off $1,800+, $400 off $2,000+, $500 off $2,500+, $600 off $3,000+, and $800 off $4,000+ (a savings of up to 20% off). The Cyber Week sale runs from December 1 to 8, and offers the same discounts plus $1,000 off purchases of $5,000 or more when you use code “CYBER“.

Furniture might be a tough thing to gift for friends or family, but what’s a little holiday gift to yourself here and there? With these Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales from Burrow, you can prep your home for some winter nesting, with sofas as low as $1,186 and cozy throws and pillows. Even better, they offer a 0% interest monthly payment plan option, and all of their furniture is easy to assemble.

Burrow makes some of our favorite sofas, including the best sectional, and this year, it launched high-quality leather couches, a sleep kit that your house guests will love, and most recently, mid-century modern coffee tables and beautiful rugs.

The 5 best early Black Friday deals from Burrow:

