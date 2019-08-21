Sofa startup Burrow has launched a ‘sleep kit’ that makes the couch a more comfortable place for guests to crash

source Burrow

Whether you’ve hosted friends on your own couch or crashed on theirs, you know that it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep as an overnight guest.

Furniture startup Burrow‘s solution is a five-piece Sleep Kit ($350) for sofas to enhance this traditionally uncomfortable experience.

It includes a thick memory foam topper, sheet set cut to the size of a three-seat sofa, quilted percale blanket, pillow with a pillowcase made of 100% organic cotton, and eye mask. All the pieces roll up conveniently into a storage bag.

“Can I crash on your couch?”

It’s a question I’ve been asked many times in recent years, and one I’ve asked many times to friends living in other cities. Sleeping on a couch is definitely more affordable than a hotel or Airbnb, and besides, my friends and I always enjoy hosting.

Most couches, however, even sofas that pull out into a bed, aren’t very comfortable. That’s the sacrifice we all accept in exchange for free housing.

Furniture startup Burrow has created a solution – but it’s not a futon bed.

Rather than tackle the challenging task of creating a futon bed that isn’t bulky and heavy, Burrow made a Sleep Kit ($350) that enhances your current setup.

source Burrow

This Sleep Kit includes the following items:

Thick memory foam topper (28″ x 78″ x 9.25″)

Sheet set cut to the size of a three-seat sofa (28″ x 78″)

Quilted percale blanket (83″ x 53″)

Pillow with a pillowcase made of 100% organic cotton

Eye mask

If you’re a seasoned host, you probably already have a “kit” of your own that you have at the ready for guests. But if you’re like me, it’s more of an amalgamation of random bedding pieces that technically work, but don’t provide the optimal sleeping experience.

The strength of Burrow’s Sleep Kit is that it’s specifically designed for the needs of a sofa crasher.

The memory foam topper adds a layer of cushioned support, while the sheet set and soft blanket are cut to a smaller size so they won’t drag or fall on the floor. If you do own a Burrow sofa, which has a built-in USB port, your guest can take advantage of the sheet’s phone pocket and charge their phone right by their side.

source Burrow

Having a dedicated pillow just for guests that I don’t have to dig out each time is a nice touch, and I know both my guests and I would appreciate a sleep mask. I’m pretty sensitive to light, which means I always wake up early while sleeping in a friend’s living room. I also know that it’s very difficult to sleep in my own living room on sunny days.

And, once you’ve waved goodbye to your friend, everything in the kit rolls up into a convenient storage bag.

Beyond giving your guests a more comfortable overnight stay, the Sleep Kit is also useful to have on hand for partners who snore, or someone who needs a place to stay after an eventful night out.

In short, any time you or someone you know needs to sleep on the couch, you can bring out the Burrow Sleep Kit. The complete set costs $350 to give your guests a better night’s sleep, but if you buy it with a Burrow Sofa, you’ll get $50 off.