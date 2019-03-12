A travel company is offering all-expenses-paid trips to Europe, the US, and Asia to people willing to let Instagrammers dictate their holiday

caption Eleea Navarro, 24, won an all-expenses-paid, three-month trip throughout Europe with Busabout in 2018. source Instagram @eleea

Travel operator Busabout is offering to pay six Instagram-savvy adventurers to travel the world this summer, posting on social media along the way.

The catch? All of their activities will be dictated by Busabout’s Instagram followers, who’ll vote in polls on stories.

The six successful candidates will travel in pairs, with one person on camera and the other as the videographer.

If travelling the world and posting on social media about your adventures is your idea of the dream, take note.

Tour company Busabout is hiring six people to embark on all-expenses-paid trips valued at £8,000 ($10,500) each over the summer which will last up to to 11 weeks.

All the successful candidates have to do is post on travel operator Busabout’s social media platforms as they go.

However, there’s a catch.

“The Great Travel Experiment,” as the company calls the project, will see the six candidates leaving their holiday decisions in the hands of Instagram’s audience.

This means everything from whether to go skydiving or white water rafting in Lauterbrunnen, and whether or not to swallow a deep fried insect in Bangkok, will be decided by Busabout’s followers via polls on its Instagram stories.

The six people will travel in pairs: one duo will head to Southeast Asia, another will be exploring Europe, and the third pair will jet off to the US.

The Southeast Asia and US itineraries will last six weeks, while the Europe adventure is longer at 11 weeks, ending with a visit to Oktoberfest in Munich in September.

caption The Europe trip ends with beers and pretzels at Oktoberfest in Munich. source Getty/NurPhoto

This is hardly the first time the company has given its fans a chance to travel the world for free.

Last year, 24-year-old Eleea Navarro told INSIDER how she was one of four people paid by Busabout to travel Europe for three months after winning a contest, which had also run the previous year.

caption Eleea Navarro. source Instagram @eleea

Regardless of which adventure upon which you embark, all candidates in “The Great Travel Experiment” will be paid £200 ($264) a week, as well as having all their expenses covered.

There are two distinct roles in each duo up for grabs: one person will be the “Instagram Storyteller,” the person in front of the camera, while their partner will be the Videographer, shooting creative content.

Both people will undertake the challenges, though, so don’t think you’ll be living the quiet life if you’re the one behind the lens.

To apply, you simply need to select whether you want to be the Storyteller or Videographer, your preferred destination, and record a 60 second video showcasing the best bits of your very own hometown.

“Extra points will be awarded for creativity,” Busabout says.

You can apply as a pair if you have a pal who is your ultimate travel buddy, or you can sign up solo.

Submit your video on the Busabout website before the deadline on April 8 2019. The company will then whittle the entrants down to a shortlist, and the final winners will be decided in a public vote.