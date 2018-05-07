MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling was just appointed CEO of Business China and takes over the reins from Sun Xueling

Ms Tin Pei Ling (left) will take over from Ms Sun Xueling as chief executive of Business China with effect from May 21. Straits Times/ Lianhe Zaobao

Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC, Ms Tin Pei Ling, takes over from Ms Sun Xueling as CEO of Business China with effect May 21, according to a statement.

The latter was appointed as Senior Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development on May 1. She has been heading Business China since Nov 1, 2015; and was previously a director of investment at Temasek International.

Ms Tin joins from Jing King Tech Holdings Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based firm with extensive operations in China and Asean offering secure data handling and smart technology solutions.

She was group director for Corporate Strategy and responsible for group strategy, corporate and business transformation.

In the statement, Business China chairman Mr Lee Yi Shyan said that Ms Sun “developed wider linkages with Chinese partners, spearheaded partnership MOUs with Chinese enterprises, industry associations and IHLs to deepen connectivity through people-to-people exchanges with China.”

Business China started programmes with Guangzhou Knowledge City, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Nanjing Eco Hi-tech Island; and set up an Internship Fund to provide opportunities for young Singaporeans to learn more about China.

Launched in November 2007, Business China is a non-profit organisation spearheaded by the Singapore Government and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

It aims to harness the support of both the public sector and private enterprises to strengthen ties between Singapore and China.

On her appointment, Ms Tin, who is passionate about bilingualism and biculturalism, said: “Now more than ever, Singapore must continue to remain relevant in this highly dynamic world that we live in.”

“I see Business China as the vehicle through which we cultivate and connect with bicultural talents who can help strengthen Singapore’s position as the cultural and economic bridge linking the world and China.”