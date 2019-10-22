Business Insider is making a WeWork documentary about the unraveling of the world’s most valuable startup with a hit Netflix producer

caption WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann. source Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the WeWork Creator Awards

Business Insider and Campfire are making a documentary about the rise and fall of WeWork.

The rise and fall of WeWork has been stunning.

Since its inception in 2010, WeWork has amassed more than $12 billion from some of the world’s smartest business leaders and venture capitalists, ranging from JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon to SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son. At its peak, the coworking company commanded a $47 billion valuation and set its sights on a public offering of up to $100 billion.

The vision was championed by Adam Neumann, a charismatic founder and father of five who believed he was building a company his family would run for the next 300 years.

He was wrong.

While his board turned a blind eye, Neumann cashed out hundreds of millions of dollars and lived a lavish billionaire lifestyle, flush with tequila shots, non-stop parties, a private plane and an impressive real estate portfolio.

Which might have been fine, if he had also built a strong business.

In August, WeWork filed to go public. In doing so, it unveiled an unhealthy, overvalued company that owed billions in long term lease obligations, enriched leaders like Neumann, and irresponsibly blew its war chest. Investors who took a close look were aghast.

With Neumann at the helm, bankers told WeWork’s board the company could never go public. Six weeks later, Neumann’s legacy came crashing down. He was forced to step down as CEO, and the company found itself nearly in financial ruin after his departure.

WeWork is the story of what happens when Silicon Valley greed goes haywire and the idea of building a big business becomes more important than the fundamentals themselves.

It’s also the story of a compelling leader, who both hoodwinked investors and was enabled by them, in their quests to drive returns on their investments higher. Thousands of employees are now paying the price.

Business Insider has led coverage on the WeWork catastrophe, producing more than 250 stories and original reports over the past few weeks that range from deep investigations to must-read analysis.

Now we are partnering with Campfire, producer of the hit Netflix show The Innocent Man, to tell the startling story in a film-length documentary. Stay tuned!

Got a tip? Contact me at ashontell@businessinsider.com. Or get in touch with one of our leading WeWork reporters, Meghan Morris, on Signal at (646) 768-1627 using a nonwork phone, Twitter DM @MeghanEMorris, or email at mmorris@businessinsider.com.