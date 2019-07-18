Business Insider Intelligence and eMarketer are combining. Here’s what you need to know.

Business Insider Intelligence (BII) and eMarketer are combining. Axel Springer, the parent company of both entities, recently made the announcement about the two being combined to become the authority in research and business intelligence on digital transformation.

Here’s what you need to know about the merged entity.

1. The combined entity will be a powerhouse.

Business Insider Intelligence (BII) and eMarketer are strong and complementary businesses. Together they will form the world’s leading global research, insights, and data firm focused on how digital transformation is impacting business. The combined company will benefit from new investment, covering more topics and going into more depth.

The new entity will bring together eMarketer’s expertise and brand recognition and BII’s embrace of innovation and expanding breadth of coverage. The merged company will also be able to leverage Business Insider’s massive global platform reaching many millions of business decision-makers every day.

2. Significant investment will power the continued expansion of both brands.

The companies are being merged to create the leading global research and data firm focused on digital transformation. Axel Springer is investing significantly in the combined unit. This investment will enable the merged company to enhance existing products, launch new services, and improve technology and sales. The service will expand to cover new topics (such as IoT) and industries (such as transportation).

3. Both the BII and eMarketer brands will live on.

BII and eMarketer are complementary services, and both will continue to be offered to clients. There will, however, be a plan for more unified branding of the two entities with a goal of simplifying and improving how the services are offered to both existing and new subscribers. (We expect to see this in the latter half of 2020.)

4. The new company will be run by Barbara Peng, who is currently the president of BII.

Henry Blodget, the founder and CEO of Insider Inc., will remain CEO of Insider Inc., which is organized into two divisions: journalism and business intelligence. Barbara Peng, the president of BII, will become president of the business-intelligence division. Geoff Ramsey, a cofounder and chief content officer of eMarketer, will become chief evangelist of the joint division. Terry Chabrowe, a cofounder and CEO of eMarketer, will serve on the board of directors of Insider and will advise on strategic decisions.

5. Clients will not be impacted.

Clients will see no change to either service in the immediate future, but over time there will be some changes to how the brands coexist and are marketed. A strategic investment plan is in place. Clients will be updated on the progress of plans throughout the process.