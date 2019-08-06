We’re hiring an Associate Editor to join Business Insider Intelligence

source Shutterstock/Syda Productions We’re seeking a motivated Associate Editor to join Business Insider Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service.

At Business Insider Intelligence, we’re passionate about making market research that industry leaders use to make strategic decisions. To accomplish that goal, we hire great writers and editors with an unrelenting curiosity to uncover the deeper truths in industry news and craft them into compelling narratives on what the future will look like and what companies can do to get there first.

As Associate Editor, you’ll be learning the foundations of great editing working on our daily newsletters, chart posts, and reports. There’s ample opportunity to advance into a broader role helping shape our content strategy and mentoring the analyst team.

Responsibilities:

Editing daily newsletters, longer-form research reports, and data-driven chart posts

Copy editing research reports and slide decks

Ensuring the BII Style guide is adhered to

Updating the editorial calendar and BII Style guide

Desired Skills & Experience:

Top-notch attention to detail and knowledge of grammar and AP style

A strong grasp of the logic behind numbers and data

Superb organizational skills to help our team stay on deadline in a fast-paced environment

Deep interest in the latest developments in tech

1-3 years of editing